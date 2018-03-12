Occasional travel - Occasional Travel (20-30%)

Must be a U.S. Citizen.

Background investigation required.

Drug Testing position.

OGE-278 Financial Disclosure Statement required.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

The individual selected will be subject to an investigation in conjunction with granting of a security clearance prior to appointment. Selectee must be able to obtain and maintain a Top Secret/SCI clearance.

In-depth knowledge of, and demonstrated expertise in, planning and managing investment strategies for the application of information technology, infrastructure development, and IT services development, in a large, diverse, multi-disciplined organization; Demonstrated skill in planning and managing the relationships among cost, budget, and resources in a large, complex information technology environment; Demonstrated track record of providing acquisition and program management oversight to government or industry Cyber Security or NetOps efforts. The incumbent must have experience in the acquisition and implementation of Cyber Security or NetOps capabilities, in either industry or government.

Applicants must have IT-related experience demonstrating:1.) Attention to Detail2.) Customer Service3.) Oral Communication4.) Problem SolvingANDTo meet the minimum qualification requirements for this position, you must show in your resume that you possess the five Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs), Technical Qualifications and other qualifications, if applicable, listed below.Applicants must submit written statements (narrative format ) describing accomplishments that would satisfy the ECQs. You must address each ECQ separately. You are required to respond to all ECQs. If you fail to do so, you will be rated as 'ineligible.' Additional information on the ECQs is available at www.opm.gov/ses/recruitment/ecq.asp . Each accomplishment should be clear, concise, and emphasize your level of responsibilities, the scope and complexity of programs managed, and results of your actions. Please limit your written statements topages per ECQ.ECQ 1 - LEADING CHANGE: This core qualification involves the ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment.ECQ 2 - LEADING PEOPLE: This core qualification involves the ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts.ECQ 3 - RESULTS DRIVEN: This core qualification involves the ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.ECQ 4 - BUSINESS ACUMEN: This core qualification involves the ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically.ECQ 5 - BUILDING COALITIONS: This core qualification involves the ability to build coalitions internally and with other federal agencies, State and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals.All applicants must submit written statements (narrative format) of accomplishments that would satisfy the technical qualifications. You must address each technical qualification separately. Please limit your written statements topage per technical qualification.Possess a broad point of view and an awareness and understanding of individual or organizational responsibilities in relation to DoD or government-wide strategic priorities. Executives should demonstrate ability to work with internal and external partners to support national security objectives. This perspective is typically gained through a variety of diverse work experiences.

There is no substitution of education for experience for this position.

Competitive wages, flexible schedules and one of the most comprehensive benefits packages found in either government or private sector. These extraordinary benefits encompass health, pay, work/life balance, and growth & learning. To find out more, visit our benefits information page: http://www.disa.mil/careers/benefits.html.

U.S. Citizenship required

Current and Former Career SES members, and graduates of SES CDP programs with OPM Certified ECQ's need to only address the technical qualifications (and need not respond to the Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs)). Graduates of an approved SES Candidate Development Program must include a copy of their OPM certification of eligibility.

The incumbent must be eligible to obtain and maintain, at minimum, a Top Secret/SCI security clearance.

The position is a Drug Testing Designated Position.

The incumbent is required to comply with the provision of the Ethics in Government Act, Public Law 95-521, as amended, which requires the submission of a Financial Disclosure Statement, OGE 278, upon assuming the position, annually, and upon termination of employment.

All newly appointed career SES leaders must sign the Reassignment Rights Obligations Agreement as a condition of appointment into the SES.

Occasional Travel Required.

Permanent Change of Station Costs (PCS) will not be paid.

Recruitment, relocation, or retention incentives are not authorized.

You may serve up to a two-year probationary period unless you previously completed the probationary period in the SES.

This position is subject to reassignment requirements, in accordance with the DISA Civilian Workforce Agility, Mobility, and Development Program.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

You will be evaluated on the quality and extent of your total accomplishments, experience and education. Your application will be evaluated by a rating and ranking panel, and highly qualified candidates may undergo an interview and a reference check. The Executive Resources Board (ERB) will review results and make recommendations on final selections to the appointing authority. Unless you have already been certified by a Qualifications Review Board (QRB) in the past, your ECQs must be certified by a QRB before appointment can occur.