Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice.

Research Technician 3 - Georgetown University Medical Center

Georgetown University Medical Center is committed to excellence in research, education and the improvement of human health and well-being. Emphasizing service, we are dedicated to the Catholic, Jesuit principle of cura personalis — "care of the whole person."

The Research Assistant supports the research efforts of Dr. Virginia Steen, acting as a liaison between study patient and regulatory affairs. S/he works independently to carry out all administrative and clinical needs for Dr. Steen, including organization of new study initiations, subject recruitment, subject testing and follow- up, and data entry. Reporting to the Study Manager, the Research Assistant has additional responsibilities that include but are not limited to:

Handles research responsibilities/duties related to online data entry and the maintenance of study data.

Pre-screens participants, completing detailed, complex scheduling and preparing all necessary consent forms and questionnaires.

Answers questions and assists with clinical testing, following-up with participants as appropriate.

Interacts with patients extensively by phone, email and in person.

Manages administrative aspects of clinical research, including regulatory submissions and updates, IRB requests and submissions, budgets and contract issues.

Submits all necessary forms to CRU, Department of Medicine, and Clinical Trials Office as necessary to facilitate research patient participation.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in related field

1 to 3 years of related experience (research/medical/clinical)

Excellent organizational and communication skills

Ability to work independently as well as collaboratively with investigators and patients

Ability to support interdisciplinary team to achieve optimal clinical and resource outcomes

Self-directed with attention to detail and computer proficiency

