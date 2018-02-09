Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Center Administrator, Center for Security Studies - Walsh School of Foreign Service

Georgetown University's Center for Security Studies (CSS) in the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service offers an expansive curriculum, in-depth research and critical dialogue on security issues. Former Director Michael E. Brown created the Center in 2000. The vision of the center established by current Director Bruce Hoffman is to produce a new generation of analysts, policymakers, and scholars fully knowledgeable about the range of international and national security problems and foreign policy issues of the 21st Century.

The Center Administrator manages the financial and administrative operations of the Center for Security Studies (CSS)/Security Studies Program (SSP). Reporting to the Associate Director of CSS, the Center Administrator has duties that include but are not limited to:

Budget Management

Serves as Requisitioner, Expense Preparer, Departmental Administrator, Department Financial Manager for Sponsored Projects, and Financial Reporter in Georgetown Management System (GMS Workday).

Manages the quarterly budget reconciliation (BAR) process for all funds.

Provides budget forecasting and reports.

Executes all financial transactions, such as ordering supplies, preparing documentation for contracts and reimbursements, and managing/procuring equipment.

Manages and reconciles ProCards for CSS, ensuring compliance with policies on card use.

Manages administration of grants for CSS, assisting faculty as needed with grant management, such as budgets, compliance, and reports.

Tracks donations and gifts to CSS.

Manages petty cash.

Program Administration

Serves as Timekeeper in GMS, ensuring timely payroll administration for CSS employees.

Works with the SFS HR team to ensure that CSS recruiting, hiring, training, termination, and payment practices are carried out in accordance with promulgated HR policies and procedures.

Supervises student employees.

Prepares supporting documentation for all CSS academic appointments for adjuncts, visiting and regular faculty, and working with the SFS Manager of Faculty Affairs.

Assists the Director and Associate Director in fundraising activities and program representation.

Administers maintenance of CSS offices, program space, and equipment.

Coordinates with the SFS Dean's Office regarding capital needs/projects.

Serves as the Departmental Technology Representative, recommending changes to departmental technology and informs staff and faculty about issues as appropriate.

Acts as liaison between CSS and the Mortara Center regarding building issues.

Guides and supports the CSS Director, Associate Director and faculty on administrative matters as necessary.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in business, higher education administration, or related field

2 - 3 years of related program administration and budget management experience - preferably in higher education

Excellent interpersonal and written communication skills

A commitment to outstanding customer service

Possess - or have the ability to develop - proficiency in the GMS Financials System

