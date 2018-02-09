Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Head of Law Library Technology - Georgetown University Law Center

The Head of Law Library Technology provides leadership and vision for library technology initiatives and applications. S/he manages, plans, implements, administers, and evaluates key technology-based library systems and services in order to support the research, scholarly, and educational missions and operations of the library and Law Center. Reporting to the Law Library Director, the Head of Law Library Technology has duties that include but are not limited to:

Provides leadership and direction for the library's digital initiatives and their scholarly, instructional, and educational applications.

Develops the necessary infrastructure and information architecture to advance the library's web site and digital initiatives.

Leads and facilitates continual updating and upgrading of web site content in harmony with UIS and IST schedules and guidelines, ensuring high-level, high-quality products through continuous review and improvement, including evaluation by students, library staff, and faculty.

Fosters the work of the library sections by initiating, overseeing, and/or supporting research and development projects throughout the library in a climate of collaboration, experimentation, and creativity.

Monitors technology trends and promotes adoption of service-enhancing innovations, coordinating training efforts in use of library applications where needed.

Advises, consults and collaborates with faculty, library staff, and academic computing colleagues on digital library initiatives.

Administers operations of the Electronic Resources and Services Section, including web applications development, server and systems coordination, and digital resources coordination.

Represents the interests of the section within the library, including in library leadership meetings, and the interests of the law library while working on technology committees and projects within the Law Center and University.

Through work and actions, advances library goals and values as articulated in library planning documents and values statement.

Requirements

Master's degree in Library Science or equivalent education or experience

6-10 years management experience or equivalent level of technical experience

Significant experience managing technology in an academic environment, preferably in a law library and/or law school

Strong supervisory skills, excellent written and verbal communication skills, and demonstrated ability to advise on strategic use of technology

Thorough knowledge of: cloud services and platforms, Linux systems administration, modern procedural coding languages, scripting and database/web platforms and interfaces, major development environments, and systems of information architecture

Second Masters or a JD from an accredited law school preferred

Experience with integrated library systems a plus

