RN to provide direct nursing services by assessing individuals care and determining the frequency of nurse monitoring care of

the Elderly - Developmental Disabled - Mentally Ill and Chronically ill adults -

The RN will teach and demonstrate basic nursing care procedures and health promotion concepts to clients, families and other appropriate individuals - Document assessments, treatment intervention and process in agency medical records in accordance with the Health Department, State and Federal guidelines - Prepares required nursing and program reports - Confers with Health Care professionals, support planners and family members regarding the care needs of clients -

This position is a home visiting position that requires travel through out Prince George's County, Maryland.

RN current Maryland License - valid Drivers License (Must have own car to travel throughout PG County, MD)

MSOffice - type 35 wpm -

2 years experience Home Health Care