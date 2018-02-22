Registered Nurses - Home Health Services -PG County MD
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Prince George's County, MD
- Posted
- Feb 22, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
the Elderly - Developmental Disabled - Mentally Ill and Chronically ill adults -
The RN will teach and demonstrate basic nursing care procedures and health promotion concepts to clients, families and other appropriate individuals - Document assessments, treatment intervention and process in agency medical records in accordance with the Health Department, State and Federal guidelines - Prepares required nursing and program reports - Confers with Health Care professionals, support planners and family members regarding the care needs of clients -
This position is a home visiting position that requires travel through out Prince George's County, Maryland.
RN current Maryland License - valid Drivers License (Must have own car to travel throughout PG County, MD)
MSOffice - type 35 wpm -
2 years experience Home Health Care