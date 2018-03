You need to sign in or create an account to save

RN to provide direct nursing services by assessing individuals care and determining the frequency of nurse monitoring care of

the Elderly - Developmental Disabled - Mentally Ill and Chronically ill adults -

The RN will teach and demonstrate basic nursing care procedures and health promotion concepts to clients, families and other appropriate individuals - Document assessments, treatment intervention and process in agency medical records in accordance with the Health Department, State and Federal guidelines - Prepares required nursing and program reports - Confers with Health Care professionals, support planners and family members regarding the care needs of clients -

This position is a home visiting position that requires travel through out Prince George's County, Maryland.

RN current Maryland License - valid Drivers License (Must have own car to travel throughout PG County, MD)

MSOffice - type 35 wpm -

2 years experience Home Health Care