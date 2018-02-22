Registered Nurses - Home Health Services -PG County MD

Employer
NRI
Location
Prince George's County, MD
Posted
Feb 22, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
RN to provide direct nursing services by assessing individuals care and determining the frequency of nurse monitoring care of 

the Elderly - Developmental Disabled - Mentally Ill and Chronically ill adults - 

The RN will teach and demonstrate basic nursing care procedures and health promotion concepts to clients, families and other appropriate individuals - Document assessments, treatment intervention and process in agency medical records in accordance with the Health Department, State and Federal guidelines - Prepares required nursing and program reports  - Confers with Health Care professionals, support planners and family members regarding the care needs of clients - 

This position is a home visiting position that requires travel through out Prince George's County, Maryland. 

RN current Maryland License - valid Drivers License (Must have own car to travel throughout PG County, MD) 

MSOffice - type 35 wpm - 

2 years experience Home Health Care 

