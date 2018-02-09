Reading/reviewing plans and drawings;

Job Title: SURVEY INSTRUMENT OPERATOR Closing Date/Time: Continuous Salary: $40,372.80 - $61,672.00 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington *METRO-accessible*, Virginia The Department of Environmental Services is recruiting for a skilled technical Survey Instrument Operator to work on a field survey team which is responsible for various infrastructure projects funded by the Transportation Capital Program. This employee serves as instrument person on surveys including: location, right of way, property, construction stake out, and topographic mapping.Specific duties include:Work involves the following:Position requires working knowledge of mathematics, including algebra, geometry, and trigonometry. Supervision is received from the Survey Party Chief.Selection Criteria:: High School Diploma or equivalent, plus two years of experience in field surveying as an engineering aide or survey instrument operator.: Preference may be given to candidates with one or more of the following:Special Requirements: The applicant must possess, or obtain by the time of appointment, a valid motor vehicle operator's license from the applicant's place of residence. The applicant must authorize Arlington County to obtain, or the applicant must provide, a copy of the applicant's official state/district driving record. Any offer of employment will be contingent upon a favorable review of the applicant's driving record.Personal Protective Equipment: Due to the work environment and as a condition of employment, Arlington County employees may be required to wear various Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the performance of their duties. If PPE is required, it will be provided by Arlington County.Additional Information: Work Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.Work Location: Employee will be based at Courthouse Plaza, 2100 Clarendon Boulevard. Survey work is completed at sites throughout Arlington County.