Job Title: LEGAL COUNSEL/DEPUTY COMISSIONER Salary: $84,198.40 - $128,648.00 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd., Suite 200, Arlington, Virginia, Virginia The Commissioner of Revenue for Arlington County, Virginia, is seeking an experienced attorney to serve as Legal Counsel/Deputy Commissioner of Revenue. This position will be responsible for providing legal guidance and interpretations of law to the Commissioner of Revenue, her deputies, and other office personnel.The Commissioner of Revenue is an independent elected official and is the tax assessing officer for the County for all property (with the exception of real estate) such as business property, personal property and vehicles. In addition, the Commissioner's office is responsible for administering the County's business taxes, including the business license (BPOL) tax and various custodial taxes (e.g. the county meals tax, short-term rental tax and transient occupancy tax.) The Commissioner is responsible for assuring that all taxes are assessed according to law in a fair and equitable manner.Specific duties of the Legal Counsel include:The ideal candidate will have the following:Selection Criteria:Graduation from an accredited law school and admission to the Virginia State Bar; PLUS, three years experience as a practicing attorney handling government complex legal matters, preferably including at least one year experience in taxation.Preference may be given to candidates with experience in the following areas:a) Local government law;b) Providing advice to elected officials, councils or boards; and/orc) Course work and /or experience in taxation, finance, accounting.Additional Information:abiedscheid@arlingtonva.us