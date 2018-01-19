Description:

The Lead Skilled Maintenance Worker maintains facilities in safe operating condition; performs skilled maintenance activities (e.g. carpentry, plumbing, electrical, ventilating systems, alarms, boilers, etc.); and addresses immediate operational and/or safety concerns.

Qualifications:

Education: High School diploma or equivalent.

Certificates & Licenses: Valid Virginia Driver's License.

Experience: Job related within specialized field with increasing levels of responsibility is required.

Essential Functions:

Attends meetings (e.g. workshops, in-service, etc.) to convey and/or receive information.

Coordinates with assigned lead and/or supervisor and other trades to complete projects and work orders efficiently.

Designs systems and/or special request items (e.g. custom cabinets, connectors, special keys, etc.) to meet a variety of maintenance and facilities needs.

Directs assigned maintenance support personnel (as required) to ensure work is completed safely, accurately, and in a timely manner.

Inspects facilities, systems and their components to ensure safety, identify necessary repairs, and provide an ongoing program of preventive maintenance.

Installs system component parts, classroom and office equipment and facility components (e.g. lighting, heating and ventilating systems, alarms, plumbing, security, electrical panels, etc.) to maintain facilities in a safe and comfortable operating condition.

Maintains tools and equipment to ensure the availability of items in safe operating condition.

Prepares documentation (e.g. completed work orders, requisitions, drawings, etc.) to provide written support and/or convey information.

Procures equipment and supplies to maintain inventory and ensure availability of required items.

Repairs a variety of furniture, building and/or support system components requiring skilled maintenance trades (e.g. electrical, plumbing, electronics, locksmith, painting, wall board, safety rails, doors, locks, windows, pumps, toilets, plumbing fixtures, etc.) to maintain facilities in a safe and comfortable operating condition.

Responds to emergency situations to resolve immediate safety concerns.

Transports a variety of items (e.g. tools, equipment, supplies, etc.) to ensure the availability of materials required at job site.

