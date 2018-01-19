Lead Skilled Maintenance
- Employer
- Alexandria City Public Schools
- Location
- Alexandria, Virginia
- Posted
- Jan 19, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Maintenance
- Industry
- Specialty Trades
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Description:
The Lead Skilled Maintenance Worker maintains facilities in safe operating condition; performs skilled maintenance activities (e.g. carpentry, plumbing, electrical, ventilating systems, alarms, boilers, etc.); and addresses immediate operational and/or safety concerns.
Qualifications:
Education: High School diploma or equivalent.
Certificates & Licenses: Valid Virginia Driver's License.
Experience: Job related within specialized field with increasing levels of responsibility is required.
Essential Functions:
- Attends meetings (e.g. workshops, in-service, etc.) to convey and/or receive information.
- Coordinates with assigned lead and/or supervisor and other trades to complete projects and work orders efficiently.
- Designs systems and/or special request items (e.g. custom cabinets, connectors, special keys, etc.) to meet a variety of maintenance and facilities needs.
- Directs assigned maintenance support personnel (as required) to ensure work is completed safely, accurately, and in a timely manner.
- Inspects facilities, systems and their components to ensure safety, identify necessary repairs, and provide an ongoing program of preventive maintenance.
- Installs system component parts, classroom and office equipment and facility components (e.g. lighting, heating and ventilating systems, alarms, plumbing, security, electrical panels, etc.) to maintain facilities in a safe and comfortable operating condition.
- Maintains tools and equipment to ensure the availability of items in safe operating condition.
- Prepares documentation (e.g. completed work orders, requisitions, drawings, etc.) to provide written support and/or convey information.
- Procures equipment and supplies to maintain inventory and ensure availability of required items.
- Repairs a variety of furniture, building and/or support system components requiring skilled maintenance trades (e.g. electrical, plumbing, electronics, locksmith, painting, wall board, safety rails, doors, locks, windows, pumps, toilets, plumbing fixtures, etc.) to maintain facilities in a safe and comfortable operating condition.
- Responds to emergency situations to resolve immediate safety concerns.
- Transports a variety of items (e.g. tools, equipment, supplies, etc.) to ensure the availability of materials required at job site.
WP
Similar jobs
-
New
-
-