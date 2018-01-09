Science Teacher
- Employer
- Alexandria City Public Schools
- Location
- Alexandria, Virginia
- Posted
- Jan 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Childcare, School and Teaching, Teacher
- Industry
- Education, Primary and Secondary, Science
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description:
The Teacher facilitates student success in academic and interpersonal skills through implementing district approved curriculum; documenting teaching and student progress/activities/outcomes; addressing specific educational needs of students' providing a safe and optimal learning environment; and providing feedback to students, parents and administration regarding student progress, expectations, goals, etc. This job reports to the Principal.
Qualifications:
- Education: Bachelor's degree; Master's degree preferred.
- Certificates & Licenses: Valid Virginia Department of Education license required, or eligibility to obtain one.
Essential Functions:
- Adapts classroom work to provide students with instructional materials that address individualized learning plans within established lesson plans.
- Administers developmental testing programs, subject specific assessments, etc. to assess student competency levels and/or developing individual learning plans.
- Advises parents and/or legal guardians of student progress to communicate expectations; student's achievements; develop methods for improvement and/or reinforcing classroom goals in the home environment.
- Assesses student progress towards objectives, expectations, and/or goals to provide feedback to students, parents and administration.
- Collaborates with instructional staff, other school personnel, parents and a variety of community resources to improve the overall quality of student outcomes and achieve established classroom objectives in support of the school improvement plan.
- Counsels students on performance improvement, health status, problem solving techniques and a variety of personal issues.
- Demonstrates methods required to perform classroom and/or subject specific assignments to provide an effective program that addresses individual student requirements.
- Directs assistant teachers, student teachers, instructional assistants, volunteers and/or student workers to provide an effective classroom program and address the needs of individual students.
- Instructs students to improve their success in academic, interpersonal and daily living skills through a defined course of study.
- Manages student behavior to provide a safe and optimal learning environment.
- Monitors students in a variety of educational environments (e.g. classroom, playground, field trips, nap times, etc.) to ensure a safe and positive learning environment.
- Participates in a variety of meetings to convey and/or gather information required to perform functions.
- Prepares a variety of written materials (e.g. grades, attendance, anecdotal records, etc.) to document student progress and meet mandated requirements.
- Reports incidents (e.g. fights, suspected child abuse, suspected substance abuse, etc.) to maintain personal safety of students, provide a positive learning environment and adhere to Education Code and school policies.
- Performs other related duties, as assigned, to ensure the efficient and effective functioning of the work unit.
