The Teacher facilitates student success in academic and interpersonal skills through implementing district approved curriculum; documenting teaching and student progress/activities/outcomes; addressing specific educational needs of students' providing a safe and optimal learning environment; and providing feedback to students, parents and administration regarding student progress, expectations, goals, etc. This job reports to the Principal.





Qualifications:

Education: Bachelor's degree; Master's degree preferred.

Certificates & Licenses: Valid Virginia Department of Education license required, or eligibility to obtain one.

Essential Functions:

Adapts classroom work to provide students with instructional materials that address individualized learning plans within established lesson plans.

Administers developmental testing programs, subject specific assessments, etc. to assess student competency levels and/or developing individual learning plans.

Advises parents and/or legal guardians of student progress to communicate expectations; student's achievements; develop methods for improvement and/or reinforcing classroom goals in the home environment.

Assesses student progress towards objectives, expectations, and/or goals to provide feedback to students, parents and administration.

Collaborates with instructional staff, other school personnel, parents and a variety of community resources to improve the overall quality of student outcomes and achieve established classroom objectives in support of the school improvement plan.

Counsels students on performance improvement, health status, problem solving techniques and a variety of personal issues.

Demonstrates methods required to perform classroom and/or subject specific assignments to provide an effective program that addresses individual student requirements.

Directs assistant teachers, student teachers, instructional assistants, volunteers and/or student workers to provide an effective classroom program and address the needs of individual students.

Instructs students to improve their success in academic, interpersonal and daily living skills through a defined course of study.

Manages student behavior to provide a safe and optimal learning environment.

Monitors students in a variety of educational environments (e.g. classroom, playground, field trips, nap times, etc.) to ensure a safe and positive learning environment.

Participates in a variety of meetings to convey and/or gather information required to perform functions.

Prepares a variety of written materials (e.g. grades, attendance, anecdotal records, etc.) to document student progress and meet mandated requirements.

Reports incidents (e.g. fights, suspected child abuse, suspected substance abuse, etc.) to maintain personal safety of students, provide a positive learning environment and adhere to Education Code and school policies.

Performs other related duties, as assigned, to ensure the efficient and effective functioning of the work unit.

