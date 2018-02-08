Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with a top financial institution in Northern Virginia to find a talented UX Designer to assist with an upcoming project. The UX Designer will use different forms of customer feedback to find ways to increase usability for a new digital product.

This position will be very UX product focused so responsibilities will focus on:

Prototyping products for user testing

Creating and implementing surveys for direct customer feedback

Analyzing usage data and traffic patterns

Conducting A/B tests to measure customer response

Qualifications/Background Profile:

At least 5 years of User Experience Design (UX) experience

Ability to work in a fast-pace environment managing multiple tasks

Experience working directly with users to obtain feedback and use data to make changes to optimize the user experience

Outstanding communication skills

Applicants selected will be subject to a background check to meet position eligibility requirements

Ability to start a contract role in March

