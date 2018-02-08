Contract UX Designer

3 days left

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
McLean, Virginia
Salary
$65.00-$80.00 per hour
Posted
Feb 08, 2018
Closes
Mar 15, 2018
Ref
AD216163
Function
Designer, Graphic Designer and Artist, IT, Front End Developer
Industry
Financial Services and Banking
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with a top financial institution in Northern Virginia to find a talented UX Designer to assist with an upcoming project. The UX Designer will use different forms of customer feedback to find ways to increase usability for a new digital product.  

This position will be very UX product focused so responsibilities will focus on:

  • Prototyping products for user testing
  • Creating and implementing surveys for direct customer feedback
  • Analyzing usage data and traffic patterns
  • Conducting A/B tests to measure customer response

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • At least 5 years of User Experience Design (UX) experience 
  • Ability to work in a fast-pace environment managing multiple tasks
  • Experience working directly with users to obtain feedback and use data to make changes to optimize the user experience 
  • Outstanding communication skills
  • Applicants selected will be subject to a background check to meet position eligibility requirements
  • Ability to start a contract role in March 

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

