Contract UX Designer
3 days left
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- McLean, Virginia
- Salary
- $65.00-$80.00 per hour
- Posted
- Feb 08, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 15, 2018
- Ref
- AD216163
- Industry
- Financial Services and Banking
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Contract
Job Summary/Company:
Sparks Group has partnered with a top financial institution in Northern Virginia to find a talented UX Designer to assist with an upcoming project. The UX Designer will use different forms of customer feedback to find ways to increase usability for a new digital product.
This position will be very UX product focused so responsibilities will focus on:
- Prototyping products for user testing
- Creating and implementing surveys for direct customer feedback
- Analyzing usage data and traffic patterns
- Conducting A/B tests to measure customer response
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- At least 5 years of User Experience Design (UX) experience
- Ability to work in a fast-pace environment managing multiple tasks
- Experience working directly with users to obtain feedback and use data to make changes to optimize the user experience
- Outstanding communication skills
- Applicants selected will be subject to a background check to meet position eligibility requirements
- Ability to start a contract role in March
Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
