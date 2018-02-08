Landscape Designer/Architect/Graphic Designer (Residential Landscaping)

No Sales responsibilities involved!

This is a full-time career position

M&M Professional Landscaping located in Sterling, VA is currently looking for an experienced landscape designer or landscape architect for the design and production of construction drawings and formal 3-D graphic presentations.

We seek a talented individual with a strong aptitude for 3-D graphics design skills and the production of creative sales presentations. A keen knowledge of local trees, shrubs, and perennials and strong construction trade knowledge is also a plus.

The successful candidate possesses a strong background in residential landscape design, maintains an advanced level of proficiency in 2 and 3-D Imaging Auto-CAD and CAD programs as well as DynaScape, Sketchup, and other software programs such as Adobe Photoshop.

Occasional site-visits may be required.

Skill and knowledge of a range of Adobe Creative Cloud programs is a plus.

Operational knowledge of the use of core Microsoft Office programs such as Word, Excel, and Outlook are useful as the ability to learn/write professional proposals is important and an integral part of the job requirement.

The successful candidate would support the sales staff thru the development and production of to-scale construction drawings and 3D imaging for quality professional sales presentations to wow our elite clientele.

We offer competitive salary compensation based on your level of knowledge and experience.

For more information about our company, please visit: http://www.mandmlandscapes.com

For consideration: Please fax or e-mail your most current resume.

Email: hr@mandmlandscapes.com

FAX: 703-662-7007