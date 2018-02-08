Staff Engineer, Mechanical

Position # 119678

University of Maryland

Staff Engineer, Mechanical will be responsible for providing mechanical (HVAC and plumbing) engineering input during the planning stages and creates design and construction documents of renovation and small building projects estimated to cost less than $5 million.

Major functions include preparing drawings, utilizing AutoCAD, and providing construction administration support. For a complete listing of minimum qualifications, and to apply for the position, visit: https://ejobs.umd.edu/postings/57719 ; for FULL and BEST consideration, submit a cover letter, resume and list of references and apply by March 2, 2018.

UM offers a competitive benefits package. The University of Maryland is an EOE/AA Employer. Minorities, Women, Protected Veterans and individuals with disabilities are Encouraged to Apply.