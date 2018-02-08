Engineer, Mechanical

3 days left

Employer
University of Maryland, College Park
Location
College Park, Maryland
Posted
Feb 08, 2018
Closes
Mar 15, 2018
Function
Engineer, Mechanical Engineer
Industry
Engineering
Hours
Full Time

Staff Engineer, Mechanical

Position # 119678

University of Maryland

Staff Engineer, Mechanical will be responsible for providing mechanical (HVAC and plumbing) engineering input during the planning stages and creates design and construction documents of renovation and small building projects estimated to cost less than $5 million.

Major functions include preparing drawings, utilizing AutoCAD, and providing construction administration support. For a complete listing of minimum qualifications, and to apply for the  position, visit:  https://ejobs.umd.edu/postings/57719 ; for  FULL and BEST consideration, submit a cover letter, resume and list of references and  apply by  March  2, 2018.

UM offers a competitive benefits package. The University of Maryland is an EOE/AA Employer. Minorities, Women, Protected Veterans and individuals with disabilities are Encouraged to Apply.

