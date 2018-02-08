Engineer, Mechanical
- Employer
- University of Maryland, College Park
- Location
- College Park, Maryland
- Posted
- Feb 08, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 15, 2018
- Function
- Engineer, Mechanical Engineer
- Industry
- Engineering
- Hours
- Full Time
Staff Engineer, Mechanical
Position # 119678
University of Maryland
Staff Engineer, Mechanical will be responsible for providing mechanical (HVAC and plumbing) engineering input during the planning stages and creates design and construction documents of renovation and small building projects estimated to cost less than $5 million.
Major functions include preparing drawings, utilizing AutoCAD, and providing construction administration support. For a complete listing of minimum qualifications, and to apply for the position, visit: https://ejobs.umd.edu/postings/57719 ; for FULL and BEST consideration, submit a cover letter, resume and list of references and apply by March 2, 2018.
UM offers a competitive benefits package. The University of Maryland is an EOE/AA Employer. Minorities, Women, Protected Veterans and individuals with disabilities are Encouraged to Apply.