Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with a government contractor in Herndon, VA and is seeking a strong Front Desk Administrator with a variety of skill sets. This position is a contract-to-hire with an excellent salary; our partner is hoping to identify the right person and on-board immediately so please apply now!



Responsibilities:

Reception desk duties – answering phones, greeting visitors, etc.

Office equipment management – vendor relationships/outreach, supplies, etc.

Conference room reservations and meeting logistics

Travel arrangements

Administrative support of HR – scheduling of interviews creation of benefits folders, assist with onboarding paperwork, etc.

Assist with planning corporate events

Qualifications/Background profile:

Candidates must experience as a corporate receptionist/administrative assistant

Strong proficiency in MS Office

Familiarity with scheduling (via Outlook and Google Mail)

Ability to prioritize work and multi-task

Applicants selected will be subject to a criminal background check

Position requires US citizenship

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!