Front Desk Administrator

3 days left

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Herndon, Virginia
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Feb 08, 2018
Closes
Mar 15, 2018
Ref
AD216145
Function
Administrative
Industry
Government Contractor
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company: 
Sparks Group has partnered with a government contractor in Herndon, VA and is seeking a strong Front Desk Administrator with a variety of skill sets. This position is a contract-to-hire with an excellent salary; our partner is hoping to identify the right person and on-board immediately so please apply now!

Responsibilities: 

  • Reception desk duties – answering phones, greeting visitors, etc. 
  • Office equipment management – vendor relationships/outreach, supplies, etc.
  • Conference room reservations and meeting logistics
  • Travel arrangements
  • Administrative support of HR – scheduling of interviews creation of benefits folders, assist with onboarding paperwork, etc.
  • Assist with planning corporate events

Qualifications/Background profile: 

  • Candidates must experience as a corporate receptionist/administrative assistant
  • Strong proficiency in MS Office
  • Familiarity with scheduling (via Outlook and Google Mail)
  • Ability to prioritize work and multi-task
  • Applicants selected will be subject to a criminal background check 
  • Position requires US citizenship

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

