Front Desk Administrator
3 days left
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Herndon, Virginia
- Salary
- Competitive pay
- Posted
- Feb 08, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 15, 2018
- Ref
- AD216145
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government Contractor
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Contract
Job Summary/Company:
Sparks Group has partnered with a government contractor in Herndon, VA and is seeking a strong Front Desk Administrator with a variety of skill sets. This position is a contract-to-hire with an excellent salary; our partner is hoping to identify the right person and on-board immediately so please apply now!
Responsibilities:
- Reception desk duties – answering phones, greeting visitors, etc.
- Office equipment management – vendor relationships/outreach, supplies, etc.
- Conference room reservations and meeting logistics
- Travel arrangements
- Administrative support of HR – scheduling of interviews creation of benefits folders, assist with onboarding paperwork, etc.
- Assist with planning corporate events
Qualifications/Background profile:
- Candidates must experience as a corporate receptionist/administrative assistant
- Strong proficiency in MS Office
- Familiarity with scheduling (via Outlook and Google Mail)
- Ability to prioritize work and multi-task
- Applicants selected will be subject to a criminal background check
- Position requires US citizenship
Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
