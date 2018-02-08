Job Summary/Company:

Seeking to join a company who reflects both external and internal customer experience? Happy environment? Then look no further! Seeking a critical thinking candidate who can process customer orders in a team-like environment. Office setting within an upscale retailer that reflects professionalism and top-notch service.



Responsibilities:

Candidate will track shipments and communicate order status, liaise between customers, sales reps and vendors.

Data entry will be involved to accurately place orders into the system.

Discerning eye to spot and correct errors and utilize critical thinking to effectively problem solve.

Qualifications/Background profile:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

Accounts payable, procurement or purchase orders experience

Possess exceptional oral, written and interpersonal communication skills

Maintain a positive, highly professional and proactive attitude with customers

Highly computer literate - Proficient with Microsoft Outlook & Excel (type at least 40 wpm)

Effectively prioritize and adapt in a complex, fast paced office environment

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group 703 620 6444 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!