Customer Care Specialist

3 days left

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Chantilly, Virginia
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Feb 08, 2018
Closes
Mar 15, 2018
Ref
AD214142
Function
Customer Service
Industry
Retail
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company: 
Seeking to join a company who reflects both external and internal customer experience? Happy environment? Then look no further! Seeking a critical thinking candidate who can process customer orders in a team-like environment. Office setting within an upscale retailer that reflects professionalism and top-notch service. 

Responsibilities: 

  • Candidate will track shipments and communicate order status, liaise between customers, sales reps and vendors. 
  • Data entry will be involved to accurately place orders into the system. 
  • Discerning eye to spot and correct errors and utilize critical thinking to effectively problem solve.

Qualifications/Background profile: 

  • Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience
  • Accounts payable, procurement or purchase orders experience 
  • Possess exceptional oral, written and interpersonal communication skills
  • Maintain a positive, highly professional and proactive attitude with customers
  • Highly computer literate - Proficient with Microsoft Outlook & Excel (type at least 40 wpm)
  • Effectively prioritize and adapt in a complex, fast paced office environment

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group 703 620 6444 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

