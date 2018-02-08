Regional Sales & Marketing Supervisor

Award-winning property management company seeks seasoned, highly motivated individual to provide hands on leasing and outreach assistance to various communities in the DC metropolitan area. Candidate should be a master at troubleshooting and resident retention initiatives utilizing creative marketing techniques.

The incumbent will work closely with the regional management team to implement effective marketing strategies and enhance outreach schedule to increase and maintain occupancy. The successful candidate will have multi-site leasing and marketing team supervision with a minimum of 5 years property management experience.

Our company offers a competitive salary, an exceptional benefits package, and spectacular opportunity for growth. You must be authorized to work in the US. No relocation assistance provided. EOE.