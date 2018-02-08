The Member Services Manager plays a key role in the delivery of superior member and customer service. Member Services staff are the first line of support for Society members/customers and a positive attitude and genuine desire to assist others is essential. Through cross-functional collaboration, the Member Services team serves as a resource for other departments by providing insightful business intelligence collected from member and customer interactions. The Manager is an effective peer coach and models a member-focused culture to ensure customer satisfaction while identifying opportunities to increase department productivity and efficiency.

What you’ll bring to the job:

Minimum education Associate degree or equivalent years’ experience

At least 5 years of experience in the field or related area

Ability to work well within a team atmosphere and maintain a positive attitude

Ability to initiate systems improvements that aid in the overall growth of the team and department

Strong verbal and written communication skills (excellent grammar, voice and diction)

Strong organizational skills and impeccable attention to detail

Previous supervisory experience desired

Excellent customer service skills (friendly, courteous and helpful)

Ability to prioritize multiple tasks, meet deadlines and work well under pressure

Proficiency in MS Word, Excel and Outlook

Database management experience and knowledge of Abila’s NetForum (preferred)

Fluency in Spanish is helpful

Our Values:

We believe in and empower our staff. We know that with our investment in their growth, they have an even greater potential to contribute to our organization. Our core values embody the character and culture of our staff – they guide our decision making, interactions and how we serve our members. As an organization, we are committed to: demonstrating responsible stewardship, treating one another with trust and mutual respect, supporting work life balance, sustaining an inclusive environment, and fostering an environment that encompasses communication, service, collaboration, results & innovation.

What you’ll own:

Operational Responsibilities

Overseeing the day-to-day operations of Member Services including but not limited to payment processing, membership approvals, refund requests, subscriptions claims, and other member inquiries.

Serving as the main point of contact for our offsite order distribution facility and oversees inventory management for in-house and offsite inventory.

Serving as the project manager for the ENDO Store including identification of new merchandise, store logistics/design, merchandising, and staff assignments.

Identifying team goals, ensuring even workload distribution, and implementing strategies for increased department productivity and improved customer service.

Serving as a coach and mentor for the Member Services team.

Maintaining a department manual for staff and facilitating the training for temporary or new staff.

Ensuring team members have the knowledge base to effectively provide customer service to Society members and customers.

Adhering to Society and department procedures and consistently keeping the team up to date with any changes.

Handling escalated/complex customer service issues ensuring appropriate resolution.

Customer Service

Handling customer email, telephone and written inquires in a professional and friendly manner.

Providing timely feedback regarding customer service concerns or system for support problems.

Demonstrating expert knowledge of Society products and services so cross-selling recommendations can be effectuated to meet member/customer needs.

Analyzing customer and member feedback to support efforts to create new products and services to drive the Society’s overall business objectives.

Working with the team to troubleshoot and validate complex customer service issues and coordinating the resolution with appropriate staff.

Transactional Processing

Processing necessary financial adjustments to ensure revenue is properly recorded and recognized.

Researching, approving, and processing refund requests.

Processing financial transactions/payments tracked in the Society’s Association Management System (AMS).

Generating single invoices and receipts at the request of Society members and customers, or as defined by established department procedures.

Running routine cleanup reports to ensure accurate data.

Serving on the AMS CORE team and participating in testing and troubleshooting complex transactions.

What you’ll do well:

Develop and maintain strong relationships with members by listening, understanding and responding to identified needs. Respond to member/leadership/community needs; actively promoting positive relationships with the membership and other groups (committees, leadership, stakeholders, etc.). Exhibit high level of customer service and identify ways to improve service procedures/levels within the position. Maintain responsiveness and follow-through on internal and external requests.

Work cooperatively with others to achieve common goals. Effectively work and complete assignments in group settings by listening and responding appropriately to other team members, offering support, conferring with team members about their concerns, expressing disagreement constructively and working towards solutions that all team members can support.

Being reliable to ensure that projects within areas of responsibility are completed in a timely manner. Ability to monitor programs and/or activities and take corrective action when necessary.

Effectively communicate ideas, thoughts and facts in writing. Demonstrate ability in using correct grammar, punctuation, spelling and sentence structure. Organize written ideas clearly. Tailor written communication to effectively reach audience. Express ideas clearly and concisely in writing.

What you’ll get out of it:

Work with a staff that has passion for our mission, believes in one another and has fun.

Engage with journalists from top-tier media outlets.

The chance to work in an environment that empowers staff to take informed risks and create new programs and services.

A chance to make a contribution in a fun job with room to make it your own.

A strong and competitive salary and benefits package that focuses on your well-being and financial health.

Endocrine Society offers a convenient downtown DC location within walking distance of Farragut North/Farragut West and Foggy Bottom Metro stations. Qualified candidates interested in a purposeful work environment, competitive salaries and excellent benefits, including a generous TIAA- CREF retirement plan with 10% employer contribution. Qualified candidates should submit resume and cover letter with salary requirements.

EOE/AA/M/F/Vet./Disab.

When applying to this position, you will be directed to an external job application site hosted by ADP. If you are a first-time user, please register for your unique login information before applying for this position.