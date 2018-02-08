Senior Project Surveyor

3 days left

Employer
Wetland Studies and Solutions, Inc.
Location
Gainesville, Virginia
Posted
Feb 08, 2018
Closes
Mar 15, 2018
Function
Other
Industry
Consulting
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Wetland Studies and Solutions, Inc. (WSSI) is seeking an experienced Senior Project Surveyor for our Gainesville, VA office.  The ideal candidate will have 8+ years' experience of field and office surveying practices and techniques with progressively increasing responsibilities.

DUTIES

Primary responsibilities of the position include computations, staff and job coordination, Civil 3D drafting associated with survey data including boundary, record plats, legal descriptions, topographic, construction, bathymetric, wetland and stream surveys, and developing and maintaining client relationships.

Candidate must be able to perform in a fast pace environment with quick turnaround times, the ability to problem solve and communicate effectively, and the willingness to learn and take on new tasks.

REQUIRED

  • College Diploma or Certificate/Degree or related education in surveying and/or Computer Drafting/Design
  • 8+ years of progressive surveying/drafting work experience
  • Working knowledge of modern survey methods
  • Good working knowledge AutoCAD and Civil 3D drawings
  • Good working knowledge of Windows Explorer, Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook
  • Ability to prioritize and multi-task with respect to projects, CAD standards, etc. on a daily basis
  • Ability to meet job requirements/requests to achieve deadlines
  • Ability to allocate time appropriate to projects based on deadlines
  • Ability to work overtime regularly
  • Strong attention to details while maintaining consistent work flow
  • Ability to work under minimal supervision & resolve issues independently based on project/company standards
  • Willingness/ability to expand knowledge of CAD and design abilities through training
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills

PREFERRED

  • Licensed Surveyor
  • Experience with Leica GPS, Data Collection, and Robotics
  • ISA Certified Arborist
  • Experience with UAS

EOE/M/F/D/V

WSSI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Davey Tree Expert Company, an employee owned company. We offer exciting projects in a dynamic work environment, and we strive to provide all of our employees with room for skill improvement and knowledge development in a caring and casual atmosphere (our LEED Gold-certified building includes an employee gym and dog kennel). We also offer a 401(k) program as well as Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and Short Term Disability. Pre-employment drug screen and E-Verify social security number verification required.

 

 

