Paragon Systems Inc. is a Federal Contractor that employs over 7,000 security specialists at more than 600 federal facilities throughout the United States. Paragon Systems has been dedicated to providing high quality services with one mission in mind: Support and Protect the United States of America!

We want you to join us, so apply online today!

Paragon Systems is currently hiring for Protective Service Officers to support our contract in the Department of Justice. Any interested candidates must be individuals of unquestionable integrity who display a mature attitude and exercise good judgment. The Protective Service Officer must be able to perform the following:

Perform a variety of security-related duties, depending on the posts to which they are assigned

Detect and respond to emergencies and secure all entrances and exits that are subject to an emergency situation as necessary.

Duties include processing visitors and visitor vehicles by verifying identification, enforce property rules and regulations, contact agency sponsors or escorts, fabricating and issuing visitor passes, entering and maintaining data on visitor logs or automated visitor data base programs, detect and report criminal acts, and ensuring visitors are presented for appropriate personnel and package screening.

Additional duties include prevent, discover, delay, and/or detain persons attempting to gain unauthorized access to property and/or personnel at the facility being protected.

The Protective Service Officer must also meet the requirements listed below:

Must be a U.S. citizen

Must have or be able to obtain government Secret clearance**

Have a Social Security Card issued and approved by the Social Security Administration

Be at least 21 years of age.

Must have completed or graduated from a certified Federal, state, county, local or military law enforcement training academy and able to provide certification as proof. ( Applicants who have graduated from a Federal or State corrections academy, (exclusive of the District of Columbia, (DC), which included firearms training and qualification to carry firearms are also eligible).

Possess high school diploma from an accredited institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education or equivalent certificate

Must have graduated from an accredited Law enforcement training academy

And meet the following experience/education requirement:

1.5 years of acceptable law enforcement experience * Pass the medical examination, drug test, and physical agility test if applicable;

Completed the required training; and pass the required examination(s);

Speak English fluently, read and comprehend written English, and compose coherent written reports in English.

LICENSES OR CERTIFICATION: Driver’s license, Social security card or birth certificate, and any other certification (guard/clearance card, gun permit, OC permit Baton permit, CPR, First Aid.)

WORKING CONDITIONS: With or without reasonable accommodation, requires the physical and mental capacity to perform effectively all essential functions. In addition to other demands, the demands of the job include:

Work is performed inside and outside the property with exposure to inclement weather and unpredictable crisis situations.

Shift work required.

Ability to remain on post up to four (4) consecutive hours without eating, drinking, or relieving bladder/bowels.

Frequent and prolonged walking, standing, sitting, and stooping, up to 12 hours per day, either indoors or outdoors, during daytime or nighttime.

