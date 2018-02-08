Job Summary

The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) seeks a qualified candidate to serve as a Travel Assistant for one-year, fixed term, non-exempt, renewable appointment in its Finance and Administration Division (FAD). This position is based in IFPRI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Essential Duties

Specific tasks include but are not limited to:

Arrange international and local hotel accommodations for all IFPRI staff, guests and conference/workshop participants

Generate reports gathered from the Travel Hotel database

Reconcile, validate and process all payables due to or from IFPRI travel office

Reconcile with Accounting any issues on travel related matters

Assist in processing, coordinating and monitoring visa documents of IFPRI travelers

Assist in drafting routine correspondence for traveling staff

Establish and maintain hard copy and electronic file systems

Assist with intra-Divisional and secretarial support as needed.

Perform other tasks as required by Travel Manager

Required Qualifications :

High School diploma plus minimum of four years of administrative work experience, preferably supporting professional international travel needs

Works well under pressure

Solid composition, grammar and proofreading skills with the ability to compose correspondence

Demonstrated experience in handling confidential matters

Demonstrated expertise with financial information

Demonstrated proficiency with computers: Experience with MS Office, especially Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel and Power Point required

Demonstrated ability to pay attention to detail and follow-through to closure

Demonstrated ability to handle multiple tasks and prioritize work responsibly with minimal supervision

Demonstrated ability to work productively within a multi-cultural environment

Preferred Qualifications:

Administrative work experience in the international travel environment

TO APPLY :

