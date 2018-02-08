TRAVEL ASSISTANT II
- Washington D.C.
- Feb 08, 2018
- Mar 15, 2018
- 18-102
- Administrative
- Nonprofit
- Full Time
Job Summary
The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) seeks a qualified candidate to serve as a Travel Assistant for one-year, fixed term, non-exempt, renewable appointment in its Finance and Administration Division (FAD). This position is based in IFPRI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Essential Duties
Specific tasks include but are not limited to:
- Arrange international and local hotel accommodations for all IFPRI staff, guests and conference/workshop participants
- Generate reports gathered from the Travel Hotel database
- Reconcile, validate and process all payables due to or from IFPRI travel office
- Reconcile with Accounting any issues on travel related matters
- Assist in processing, coordinating and monitoring visa documents of IFPRI travelers
- Assist in drafting routine correspondence for traveling staff
- Establish and maintain hard copy and electronic file systems
- Assist with intra-Divisional and secretarial support as needed.
- Perform other tasks as required by Travel Manager
Required Qualifications:
- High School diploma plus minimum of four years of administrative work experience, preferably supporting professional international travel needs
- Works well under pressure
- Solid composition, grammar and proofreading skills with the ability to compose correspondence
- Demonstrated experience in handling confidential matters
- Demonstrated expertise with financial information
- Demonstrated proficiency with computers: Experience with MS Office, especially Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel and Power Point required
- Demonstrated ability to pay attention to detail and follow-through to closure
- Demonstrated ability to handle multiple tasks and prioritize work responsibly with minimal supervision
- Demonstrated ability to work productively within a multi-cultural environment
Preferred Qualifications:
- Administrative work experience in the international travel environment
