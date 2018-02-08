TRAVEL ASSISTANT II

Employer
The Int'l Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Feb 08, 2018
Closes
Mar 15, 2018
Ref
18-102
Function
Administrative
Industry
Nonprofit
Hours
Full Time

Job Summary

The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) seeks a qualified candidate to serve as a Travel Assistant for one-year, fixed term, non-exempt, renewable appointment in its Finance and Administration Division (FAD). This position is based in IFPRI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Essential Duties

Specific tasks include but are not limited to:

  • Arrange international and local hotel accommodations for all IFPRI staff, guests and conference/workshop participants
  • Generate reports gathered from the Travel Hotel database
  • Reconcile, validate and process all payables due to or from IFPRI travel office
  • Reconcile with Accounting any issues on travel related matters
  • Assist in processing, coordinating and monitoring visa documents of IFPRI travelers
  • Assist in drafting routine correspondence for traveling staff
  • Establish and maintain hard copy and electronic file systems
  • Assist with intra-Divisional and secretarial support as needed.
  • Perform other tasks as required by Travel Manager

Required Qualifications:

  • High School diploma plus minimum of four years of administrative work experience, preferably supporting professional international travel needs
  • Works well under pressure
  • Solid composition, grammar and proofreading skills with the ability to compose correspondence
  • Demonstrated experience in handling confidential matters
  • Demonstrated expertise with financial information
  • Demonstrated proficiency with computers:  Experience with MS Office, especially Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel and Power Point required 
  • Demonstrated ability to pay attention to detail and follow-through to closure
  • Demonstrated ability to handle multiple tasks and prioritize work responsibly with minimal supervision
  • Demonstrated ability to work productively within a multi-cultural environment

Preferred Qualifications: 

  • Administrative work experience in the international travel environment

TO APPLY:

Click on the following link to access the Travel Assistant II job application

http://chm.tbe.taleo.net/chm04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=IFPRI&cws=1&rid=1714

 

