Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS), is seeking a Vice President for Human Resources (VPHR) who oversees the human resources strategy for LIRS and provides the day-to-day oversight of all functional human resources areas to include talent acquisition; employee relations; performance management; training and development; benefits design and administration; and compensation administration. S/he provides leadership in developing and implementing recruitment and retention strategies and succession planning to ensure LIRS possesses the talent, skills and capabilities to support and execute LIRS's mission of welcoming and serving migrants and refugees seeking safety and a new beginning in the United States.

Responsibilities:

 Serves as a strategic advisor, senior human capital expert and thought partner to LIRS’s leaders regarding key talent strategies and HR initiatives and issues. Serves on the LIRS Leadership Team.

 Works with LIRS leaders and hiring managers to develop staffing strategies and implement plans and programs to identify talent within and outside of LIRS.

 Leads the implementation of LIRS's compensation philosophy, structure and administration.

 Manages and resolves complex employee relations issues.

 Maintains in-depth knowledge of legal requirements related to day-to-day management of employees, reducing legal risks and ensuring regulatory compliance.

 Provides day-to-day performance management guidance.

 Provides HR policy development, guidance and interpretation.

 Develops employment terms for new hires, promotions and transfers.

 Provides oversight of the HR team (HR Manager and HR Administrator).

 Regularly assesses and reports on employee morale, while constantly seeking opportunities to support employees and foster their professional growth and development.

 Together with LIRS leaders, supports and develops an organizational culture of respect that celebrates a diverse, inclusive, and collaborative workforce free from bullying and harassing behaviors.

Qualifications:

 An undergraduate degree in Human Resources and/or Organizational Development, or related field from an accredited institution. Graduate degree in a related field preferred.

 HRCI or SHRM certification required.

 Minimum of 10 years of management experience in HR, with at least 4 years in a senior-level human resources position. Experience in a senior HR role in a nonprofit organization highly desired.

 Significant experience in and knowledge of human resources policies and best practices, systems development, employment law/ legal compliance.

 Proven track record of elevating and enhancing the role of HR within an organization, including but not limited to culture development, change management, employee recruitment and retention, workforce planning, organizational development, compensation, benefits, employee training and professional development.

 Superior written and verbal communication skills with an ability to articulate a clear and compelling vision and lead its implementation.

 Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to develop productive working relationships with people representing a wide diversity of demographic and cultural characteristics.

 Commitment to LIRS’s core mission and values

Organization Summary:

Headquartered in Baltimore’s beautiful Inner Harbor, with offices in Washington, DC, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS) is a national faith-based organization with a 77-year history, a budget of $58 million per year, and approximately 100 headquarters staff. LIRS offers a generous benefit package and competitive compensation.

LIRS is widely-recognized for its expertise in implementing federal programs on behalf of refugees and migrants living within the borders of the United States. Working with and through partners across the country, LIRS resettles refugees, reunites children with their families or provides loving homes for them, conducts policy advocacy, and pursues humanitarian alternatives to the immigration detention system.

Application Instructions:

To be considered, please submit a resume and cover letter by Wednesday, March 21, 2018 via http://lirs.iapplicants.com/ViewJob-765455.html. For more information about LIRS, please visit www.lirs.org.

