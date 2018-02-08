Northern Region Operations Traffic Engineering is seeking a Sr. Technician to schedule, instruct, and supervise signal inspections. This position will provide technical advice in relation to traffic signal operation, design, and construction including installation of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) devices. Coordinate signal designs, permit acquisitions, work prioritization, signal installations, schedule signal inspections and recommend signal acceptance into the Northern Region Signal System. Liaise with contractors, consultants, utility companies, VDOT Permit Section, and various internal Sections to accomplish a given task.

Extensive experience in traffic signal construction. Experience in Signal Maintenance and ITS Device Installation. Working knowledge of phased inspections. Knowledge of engineering principles and practices; possess institutional knowledge of utility designations, signal maintenance, ITS deployment, and design plan and constructability reviews. Knowledge of Federal/State and Local Departmental rules, regulations, policies, procedures, signal construction practices, utility company guidelines, and permitting processes. Experience in project management; possess effective communication skills both oral and written; working knowledge of MS office, documentation and record keeping, scheduling, and liaising. Must be detail oriented, easily adaptable and a quick learner. Proven ability to work independently, make quick decisions and provide on-site direction and guidance during all phases of signal related field activities. Ability to coordinate multiple assignments and priorities, initiate and maintain effective working relationships, and lead field meetings. Able to read and interpret plans and specifications and resolve utility or signal related conflicts. Education in civil/construction engineering/project management or a combination of training and commensurate experience demonstrating the ability to perform the job.