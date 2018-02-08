VDOT Northern Region Operations Maintenance is seeking an experienced and motivated Electronic Technician Senior ITS to perform electronic repair and maintenance activities in Traffic Field Operations Signal Systems Shop. Perform responsive electronic maintenance to include testing and troubleshooting at system level, unit level, board level and component level. Perform first response work related to testing and diagnostics and providing same day repair. Respond to emergency call-outs during scheduled on-call assignment. Perform time and data entry into financial tracking system and maintenance database to account for daily repair and productive time. Maintain documentation for equipment testing, troubleshooting and repair. Provide reports as required. Maintain spare units and replacement parts. Conduct bench repairs and gather information needed to purchase parts and equipment.

Experience applying federal and state regulations and standards related to traffic control devices or other electronic equipment. Experience in the electronic field to include electronic board and component level repair; inventory experience for stocking and tracking inventory. Skill in the use of electronic test equipment and in troubleshooting. The ability to assist work crews and to locate underground utilities. Ability to enter and maintain work orders in automated systems. Ability to effectively communicate technical information orally and in writing; Ability to oversee the work of others, as well as plan, coordinate and prioritize multiple assignments and competing priorities. Ability to use a variety of hand tools and test equipment to perform maintenance on traffic signals. Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships. Ability to keep detailed and accurate records. IMSA Traffic Signal Level II certification. Demonstrated ability to manage multiple assignments simultaneously and work in a fast paced, urban environment. Valid driver’s license.