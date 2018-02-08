The mission of (c) Management, Inc. (CMI), is to provide trusted and dynamic management services for associations, foundations, and non-profits in the healthcare field. CMI provides expert management services to enable our clients to focus on their areas of expertise: the delivery of cancer treatment.

CMI is seeking an experienced meeting planner to provide logistical planning and support for its clients, including the Association of Community Cancer Centers and 19 state oncology societies. The Meeting Planner will work as part of a 5-person team in the planning and execution of logistical aspects for 2 major national meetings, 10 regional conferences, over 35 state society meetings, and numerous receptions, dinner symposia, and board functions. The spirit of teamwork, innovative ideas and the dedication of the CMI staff are the foundation of our company's nearly 40 years of success.

The Meeting Planners responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Negotiate meeting-related contracts with facilities and suppliers;

Coordinate all assigned meetings from start to finish, including hotel contracts, vendor contracts, speaker management, travel management, rooming lists, event orders, on-site staffing, budget management, and processing invoices and expense reports;

Organize pre-, on-site, and post-meeting activities including speaker arrangements, confirmations, handouts, badges, catering, room set-up, audio visual equipment and any special requirements;

Provide on-site assistance to members, speakers, vendors, sponsors and others;

Review invoices, expense reports, and meeting materials for accuracy;

Communicate regular updates within the department, across staff teams, and to external clients.

The ideal candidate will possess:

7-10 years of meetings/conference experience, preferably for a medical professional association, association management firm, or hospitality industry;

Excellent customer service skills for extensive interactions with clients, industry leaders and vendors;

Ability to pay close attention to detail with a high degree of accuracy;

Strong communication (written and verbal), proofreading, time management and organizational skills;

Problem solving and organizational skill, analytical thinking, and ability to work on multiple tasks independently as well as collaboratively in a team environment to meet tight deadlines;

Professional-level meetings commitment, including some evenings and weekends consistent with timing of meetings and related to preparation and execution; overnight and weekend travel is estimated at 10%, primarily in the spring and fall;

Proficiency with MS Office required; proficiency with CVENT preferred.

(c ) Management, Inc. offers a comprehensive benefits package which includes medical, dental, and vision insurance, Life and AD&D insurance, Short-Term Disability/Long-Term Disability, and a Health Saving Account Plan. Paid vacation, sick, and personal days, holidays, 401(k) Savings Plan, a Tuition Reimbursement benefit, free parking and more!

For consideration, please submit a resume with cover letter and salary expectations to:

HR@c-managementinc.com.