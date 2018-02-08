Customer Service Representative

Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy
Alexandria, Virginia
Feb 08, 2018
Mar 15, 2018
Customer Service
Healthcare
Full Time

Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy, conveniently located in Old Town Alexandria, is recruiting for Customer Service Representatives for our Call Center.   The ideal candidate will have at least one year of customer service experience, preferably in a call center environment or similar setting (retail, banking, administrative).  Individuals will have professional customer service skills, be comfortable answering and responding to customer calls, and have the ability to multi-task.

Please see below for additional information:

  • Staffs the National Physical Therapy Examinations (NPTE) and Foreign Credentialing Commission of Physical Therapy (FCCPT) call centers and responds to information and service inquiries from candidates and jurisdictions regarding NPTE registration processing and score reporting. 
  • Performs data entry in accordance with standards to ensure the integrity of the NPTE database.
  • Prepares routine, system-generated notifications and reports.
  • Exercises confidentiality with database information as appropriate.
  • Assists Managing Director, Assistant Director and/or Specialists with projects and daily duties. 
  • Assists other departments with special projects.

Position Requirements:

  • High School diploma
  • Familiarity with call center systems preferred.
  • Exceptional customer service skills.
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills.
  • Superior attention to detail.
  • Superior organization, time management and multi-tasking skills.

We offer a comprehensive and competitive benefits package to include health, dental, vision, disability insurance(s), and life insurance and a 14% contribution to the 401(k). Time off includes vacation leave, sick leave and all federal holidays.

Please send resume to careers@fsbpt.org.  We are an equal opportunity employer.

