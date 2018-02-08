Senior Event Coordinator - Temporary
3 days left
- Employer
- Ford Agency
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Salary
- DOE
- Posted
- Feb 08, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 15, 2018
- Industry
- Law
- Hours
- Full Time
One of DC's top international law firms is looking for a Senior Events Coordinator with prior law firm or professional services experience. The Coordinator will work closely with the events and marketing & business development teams to produce full-scale client events. This opportunity starts immediately and is expected to last 6 months.
Responsibilities Include:
- Managing all pre-event coordination to include: selecting venues, negotiating contracts, preparing budgets, interfacing with vendors and stakeholders, producing events materials, and managing invites and registration
- Executing events, conferences, speaking engagements, webinars, etc.
- Overseeing post-event activities to include: compiling feedback, processing invoices, updating attendance, and sending thank you communications
Qualifications Include:
- Bachelor's degree; preferable in communications or related field
- 5+ years' relevant experience
- Ability to prioritize multiple projects and meet deadlines
- Proficiency in MS Office Suite, Adobe InDesign, and a CRM program
- Excellent writing and presentation skills
For consideration, send your resume to:
Email: tempjobs@ford-agency.com
ATTN: Senior Event Coordinator
To see more positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.
The Ford Agency, Inc.
1660 L Street, NW
Suite 200
Washington, D.C. 20036
