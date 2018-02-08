Ford Agency

Senior Event Coordinator - Temporary

Employer
Ford Agency
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
DOE
Posted
Feb 08, 2018
Closes
Mar 15, 2018
Function
Marketing and Public Relations, Operations / Logistics
Industry
Law
Hours
Full Time

One of DC's top international law firms is looking for a Senior Events Coordinator with prior law firm or professional services experience. The Coordinator will work closely with the events and marketing & business development teams to produce full-scale client events.  This opportunity starts immediately and is expected to last 6 months.

Responsibilities Include:

  • Managing all pre-event coordination to include: selecting venues, negotiating contracts, preparing budgets, interfacing with vendors and stakeholders, producing events materials, and managing invites and registration
  • Executing events, conferences, speaking engagements, webinars, etc.
  • Overseeing post-event activities to include: compiling feedback, processing invoices, updating attendance, and sending thank you communications

Qualifications Include:

  • Bachelor's degree; preferable in communications or related field
  • 5+ years' relevant experience
  • Ability to prioritize multiple projects and meet deadlines
  • Proficiency in MS Office Suite, Adobe InDesign, and a CRM program
  • Excellent writing and presentation skills

 

For consideration, send your resume to:

Email: tempjobs@ford-agency.com
ATTN: Senior Event Coordinator 

 

To see more positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.

 

The Ford Agency, Inc.
1660 L Street, NW
Suite 200
Washington, D.C. 20036

