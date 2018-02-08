One of DC's top international law firms is looking for a Senior Events Coordinator with prior law firm or professional services experience. The Coordinator will work closely with the events and marketing & business development teams to produce full-scale client events. This opportunity starts immediately and is expected to last 6 months.

Responsibilities Include:

Managing all pre-event coordination to include: selecting venues, negotiating contracts, preparing budgets, interfacing with vendors and stakeholders, producing events materials, and managing invites and registration

Executing events, conferences, speaking engagements, webinars, etc.

Overseeing post-event activities to include: compiling feedback, processing invoices, updating attendance, and sending thank you communications

Qualifications Include:

Bachelor's degree; preferable in communications or related field

5+ years' relevant experience

Ability to prioritize multiple projects and meet deadlines

Proficiency in MS Office Suite, Adobe InDesign, and a CRM program

Excellent writing and presentation skills

