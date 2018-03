The next start date for the Perioperative Program is 4/2/2017. See posting #107433BR

To be the operating room of choice for patients, staff and doctors while providing safe, efficient and innovate care. How do we achieve this vision? Through communication, teamwork, respect for others and have a supportive and inclusive workplace!We have 8 operating rooms, state of the art equipment and provide the following surgical services: General Surgery, Plastics, Neurosurgery, Ophthalmology, ENT, Orthopedics, Bariatrics, Gynecology, Urology, Vascular and Podiatric Surgery.Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital's mission has always been to improve the health of the community.Since its founding more than 100 years ago, Sentara Martha Jefferson has constantly evolved to meet the diverse healthcare needs of the patients who trust us with their care. Today, our vision is as clear as it was to our founders. We will continue to set the standard for clinical quality and personalized healthcare services.Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:Competitive pay plansLucrative Incentives including relocation assistanceComprehensive health care plansGenerous paid annual leaveFully funded retirement plan and 403b planLong and short term disabilityTuition ReimbursementFlex spending and life insuranceYou can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance

The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.