Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center Emergency Department is seeking an ED tech to work full time, 3rd shift.Qualified candidate will hold and must present a high school diploma. BLS certification required within 90 days of hire.Qualified candidates will also have one of the following as well as required minimum Education:1. EMT-B with state or national certification2. Successful completion of US Military Hospital Corps School3. Current student enrolled in clinical program and within 2 semesters from graduation (e.g., RN, LPN, Respiratory, and Physical Therapy).

Assists the Physician, Advanced Practitioner, or Nurse in implementing plans of care for emergency/minor emergency care patients. Performs patient procedures and treatments under the supervision of the Physician, Advanced Practitioner, or Nurse.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Clinical - License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

One of the following is also required in addition to minimum Education: 1. EMT-B with state or national certification OR 2. Successful completion of US Military Hospital Corps School OR 3. Current student enrolled in clinical program (e.g., RN, LPN, Respiratory, Physical Therapy). BLS certification within 90 days of hire.