NURSING CARE PARTNER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Suffolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 08, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Obici Hospital is recruiting for an experienced Nursing Care Partner to work full time days on the medicine unit
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Nursing Care Partners are unlicensed staff members who are accountable to, and work under the direct supervision of a professional nurse to implement delegated aspects of nursing care. Provide patient care, support the admissions and discharge process, and comply with patient safety practices under the direction of the professional nurse. Observe patients' physical, mental, and emotional conditions and report any change to the nursing.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Basic Life Support, Cert Patient Care Tech/Asst
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
,
