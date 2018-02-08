Sentara Obici Hospital is recruiting for an experienced Nursing Care Partner to work full time days on the medicine unit

Nursing Care Partners are unlicensed staff members who are accountable to, and work under the direct supervision of a professional nurse to implement delegated aspects of nursing care. Provide patient care, support the admissions and discharge process, and comply with patient safety practices under the direction of the professional nurse. Observe patients' physical, mental, and emotional conditions and report any change to the nursing.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Basic Life Support, Cert Patient Care Tech/Asst

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

,