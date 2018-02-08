Rehab Aide - Part time - Days - Outpatient - Sentara BelleHarbour

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Suffolk, VA
Posted
Feb 08, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time
Job Description:
Choose Sentara!

We are hiring a part-time Rehab Aide for our Sentara BelleHarbour location. We prefer rehab aide experience and a current CPR/BLS certification.

We are searching for candidates who can work M, W, Fri 8 am -Noon and Thursday afternoons 1 pm -6:30 pm. Mostly working with Occupational Therapist and Hand Therapist. Someone willing to learn quickly and work in fast pace environment.

Performs a variety of clerical, clinical support, and non-clinical duties supporting therapists and the department

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Mgmt of Material Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

