Choose Sentara!We are hiring a part-time Rehab Aide for our Sentara BelleHarbour location. We prefer rehab aide experience and a current CPR/BLS certification.

We are searching for candidates who can work M, W, Fri 8 am -Noon and Thursday afternoons 1 pm -6:30 pm. Mostly working with Occupational Therapist and Hand Therapist. Someone willing to learn quickly and work in fast pace environment.

Performs a variety of clerical, clinical support, and non-clinical duties supporting therapists and the department

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Mgmt of Material Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below