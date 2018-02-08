Rehab Aide - Part time - Days - Outpatient - Sentara BelleHarbour
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Suffolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 08, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Choose Sentara!
We are hiring a part-time Rehab Aide for our Sentara BelleHarbour location. We prefer rehab aide experience and a current CPR/BLS certification.
We are searching for candidates who can work M, W, Fri 8 am -Noon and Thursday afternoons 1 pm -6:30 pm. Mostly working with Occupational Therapist and Hand Therapist. Someone willing to learn quickly and work in fast pace environment.
Performs a variety of clerical, clinical support, and non-clinical duties supporting therapists and the department
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Mgmt of Material Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below