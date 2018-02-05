Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community.

Responsibilities

Strategy

Schedule and participate in reviewing vendor solutions to address workflow requirements of the business and clinical departments

Provide expertise to identify and translate business workflow into application configuration requirements

Planning and Design

Follow PMBOK best practices in the planning and design of application implementations

Follow ITIL best practices in the planning and design of new services for the organization

Assist with requirements data gathering and analysis through the development of functional capabilities

Assist with the development of technical reference architectures that illustrate the entire topology of a system or service including communication requirements and system dependencies

Assess and communicate risks associated with application-related investments and purchases

Review application changes for the environment and provide input on the technical impact of the changes

Assist with the creation of RFPs

Participate in efforts to identify, recommend, develop, implement and support cost-effective technology solutions for all aspects of the organization.

Implementation Coordination

Develop detailed work breakdown structures for the implementation of application upgrades and implementations

Support PMBOK best practices in tasks execution and coordination of implementations

Coordinate implementation of technologies across AHC employees and vendors and capital budgets for purchasing, staffing, and operations.

Operational Support

Maintain a comprehensive understanding of infrastructure, clinical and business application lifecycle, technical architecture, data, configuration and, operational support requirements

Provide application layer support in the timely resolution of technology incidents while adhering to SLA prioritization and success measures including 24×7 on call support

Key contact to other IT resource teams for technical issues related to infrastructure, clinical and business application

Investigate application interoperability issues and develop risk mitigation plans for existing and new applications

Help identify and quantify the impact of technology decisions

Assisting in defining and implementing IT policies, procedures and best practices

Work with end users, field services and other support staff to configure, troubleshoot and maintain all layers of an application from client application to server application.

Assist in the selection, procurement, testing and deployment of next generation peripheral technologies certified by the product vendors.

Monitor and maintain the Cerner 724 Downtime platform, network print queues, CPDI, RRD distributions and other application services.

Prepares and maintains detailed charts, diagrams and flow charts outlining systems, hardware, interfaces and configurations.

Documents operational and support procedures to ensure the overall integrity of applications.

Complete necessary internal reporting and reports status to various levels of management and client representatives

Ability to take a flexible work schedule and be on call after hours (as part of Information Technology Team rotation schedule)

Qualifications

Network + Certification required

A+ Certification required

Current MS OS certification required

A Bachelor's degree in the field of computer science or information technology is preferred

ITILv3 Foundations is preferred

Knowledge & Experience

3+ years of experience implementing and supporting applications in a MS Windows Server/Desktop environment

Good understanding of Authentication and Authorization technology including MS Active Directory

Good understanding of computer systems characteristics, features, and integration capabilities

Solid knowledge of information systems, hardware platforms, enterprise software applications, and outsourced systems management

Good understand of IT project management principles and PMBOK best practices

Good understanding of managing OS and application configurations using Group Policy Objects

3+ years of experience working in the healthcare industry is preferred

1+ years of experience working with EMR (ie: Cerner) and bolt on or ancillary applications is preferred

Personal Attributes

Mission driven individual with strong values that align with the AHC mission

Ability to work in a fast-paced critical patient care driven organization

Customer Service orientated individual

Strong oral and written communication skills

Ability to articulate ideas to both technical and non-technical addressees

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

Cut and paste this link into your web browser

http://www.indeed.com/cmp/Adventist-Healthcare