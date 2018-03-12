Not required

You must be a U.S. Citizen.

Enrolled as a 2L, 3L, or LL.M law student during Fall 2018 semester.

18 years or older at the time of appointment.

You must be registered for Selective Service if applicable (www.sss.gov).

You must be suitable for federal employment.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

1. Application procedures are specific to this vacancy announcement. Please read all the instructions carefully. Failure to follow the instructions may result in you not being considered for this position.

2. Supplementary vacancies may be filled in addition to the number stated in this announcement.

3. Qualified applicants who meet the minimum qualifications and submit a complete application package are forwarded for consideration to the locations to which they have applied. Representatives from the locations may contact candidates directly for interviews.

4. SECURITY CLEARANCE: Invitations to participate in the program is contingent upon completion of a pre-employment security investigation. Favorable results on a Background Investigation may be a condition of invitation or selection to another opportunity.

Current 2L, 3L, and LLM law students must be enrolled at least half-time in an ABA accredited law school to participate in the Student Honors Legal Program.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are basically qualified for this job, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the Assessment Questionnaire. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this opportunity. If you are found to be among the top candidates, you will be referred to the hiring committee for each location selected for volunteer internship opportunities.