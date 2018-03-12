Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Mobility - you may be required to relocate during or after completion of your training.

Successful completion of all training and regulatory requirements as identified in the applicable training plan.

Must be able to obtain and maintain a security clearance.

May be required to travel by military and/or civilian aircraft in the performance of official duties.

The employee must meet the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) requirements applicable to the duties of the position. Meeting these requirements is a condition of employment and necessary to perform the duties of the position.

The employee must meet the continuing acquisition education requirements IAW DoDI 5000.66 Paragraph E.2.2.8. Meeting these requirements is a condition of employment and necessary to perform the duties f the position.

In accordance with 5 CFR 2634 Part I, the employee may be required to file and OGE 450, Confidential Financial Disclosure Report, upon appointment and will be required to file annually.

The employee is required to handle and safeguard sensitive and/or classified information in accordance with regulations to reduce potential compromise.

Employee may be required to work overtime, if approved in advance from the Career Field Team (CFT) IAW AFI 36-602, Civilian Intern Programs.

This position is covered by the Air Force civilian career program.



BASIC REQUIREMENT:Bachelor's degree from an accredited educational institution authorized to grant baccalaureate degrees AND at least 24 completed hours in business-related courses in any combination of the following fields: Accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, or organization and management.-OR-A current member of the Armed Forces (not retired or separated) OR a current DOD employee that meets the following requirements: 1) served as a contracting officer with authority to award or administer contracts in excess of the simplified acquisition threshold on or before 30 September 2000; 2) served, on or before 30 September 2000, in a position as either an employee in the GS-1102 series or as a member of the Armed Forces in a similar occupation specialty; OR, (3) is in the contingency contracting forceIn addition to meeting the basic requirement, you may qualify if you meet one of the following:1. You must have completed two full academic years of progressively higher-level graduate education or master's or equivalent graduate degree or LL.B. or J.D. (Submit copy of transcripts).2. You must have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the next lower grade, GS-07 or equivalent in other pay systems. Specialized experience is defined as experience that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled and has equipped you with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities, to successfully perform the duties of the position and must demonstrate the following: Knowledge of commonly used contracting methods and contract types for contract actions that are well-defined and well-precedented; of directly applicable Federal contracting laws, regulations, policies, and procedures; of business practices and market conditions as they relate to program and technical requirements to assist customers in developing requirements and to evaluate proposal responsiveness, contractor responsibility, and contractor performance.Qualification requirements for appointments as an 1102 series within DoD fall under 10 USC 1724 for all grade levels. https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/USCODE-2011-title10/html/USCODE-2011-title10-subtitleA-partII-chap87-subchapII-sec1724.htmCredit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



PLEASE SUMBIT COPIES OF ALL TRANSCRIPTS TO INCLUDE TRANSFERRED HOURS - OFFICIAL COPIES ARE NOT REQUIRED AT TIME OF APPLICATION. IF SELECTED, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE OFFICIAL COPIES OF ALL TRANSCRIPTS. ***NOTE*** Degree Audits are not accepted.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated in the "Highly Qualified" or "Best Qualified" Category on the rating criteria for this vacancy. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



Selective Service: Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. For additional information, click here.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties click here.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications.



Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



A. Best Qualified - GPA of 3.5 or higher and have a degree in any field which will include or will be supplemented by 24 semester hours, or 36 quarter hours in any of the following disciplines: Accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, and organization and management.



B. Highly Qualified - GPA of 2.96 to 3.4 and have a degree in any field which will include or will be supplemented by 24 semester hours, or 36 quarter hours in any of the following disciplines: Accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, and organization and management.



C. Qualified - GPA of 2.95 and have a degree in any field which will include or will be supplemented by 24 semester hours, or 36 quarter hours in any of the following disciplines: Accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, and organization and management.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.