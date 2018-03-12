Not required

Direct Deposit and Social Security Card is required

Meet qualification/eligibility/background requirements for this position

A one year probationary period may be required

Satisfactorily complete an employment verification (E-Verify) check

Conditions of Employment:

1. If selected, a completed and signed copy of our job application form (DA Form 3433) is required prior to entrance on duty. (Click here to view form or copy this URL to your browser: www.apd.army.mil/pub/eforms/DR_a/pdf/A3433_Final.pdf).

2. Possesses satisfactory completion of pre-employment background checks in accordance with AR 215-3, 2-13, to include a National Agency Check with Inquiries (NACI).

3. Continuous exposure to sun and prolonged periods of high temperature and humidity. In case of exposure to infectious disease, incumbent is required to obtain the Hepatitis B vaccination series within a 24-hour period.

4. Lifeguards must have good vision (corrected vision if necessary) while on duty to effectively recognize all emergencies, incidents and rule breaking.

5. Incumbent is required to follow environmental safeguards and wear personal protective equipment.

6. May be assigned to irregular duties or when needed for special recreational events and related requirements. Work hours may involve weekend, weekdays, holidays and night duty.

7. Fifteen(15) year old lifeguards must comply with the restriction of the DOL Child Labors Law (Jan 17, 2006).

8. All required certifications must be kept current.

9. A Health Assessment is required.

Possesses and maintains the following certifications: Lifeguarding and First Aid (American Red Cross or nationally recognized equivalent i.e. Star Guard, YMCA, or ELLIS); American Red Cross "Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation for the Professional; CPR for the Professional Rescuer/AED or equivalent (American Heart Association CPR/AED); First Aid. For Water Parks upgrade the certification to: 'Waterpark Lifeguarding and First Aid; CPR/PR/AED' (American Red Cross)In addition, for facilities that use Oxygen Administration "O2 bottles" the O2 Administration certification (American Red Cross "Oxygen Administration or installation offered training (i.e. Fire Dept.) must be obtained within two weeks of reporting for duty.





Additional selections may be made from this vacancy announcement for up to 90 days after the closing date.

Payment Permanent Change of Station (PCS) costs is not authorized, based on a determination that a PCS move is not in the Government interest.

