Call Center Advisor
- Employer
- DARCARS Automotive Group
- Location
- Rockville, MD
- Posted
- Feb 08, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Customer Service
- Industry
- Automotive
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Is this job for you? Hmmm...let see. Are you:
Able to work in a team
Able to ensure excellence in every interaction with customers
Able to maintain high productivity in a high volume environment
Able to handle complaints and difficult situations
Oh yeah?? ...then here's what-
Primary Responsibilities:
- Answer incoming service calls: schedule, re-schedule, and confirm service appointments
- Make outgoing calls: advise customers of open warranty recalls/campaigns, schedule future maintenance services, etc.
- Research product/service information using available resources
- Provide customers product/service information e.g. pricing
- Field calls and escalate issues as appropriate
- Provide customers vehicle drop-off/pick-up updates
Education & Experience:
- High School diploma or equivalent
- Experience in customer service environment
- Experience with cars and/or in the automotive industry preferred
Key Competencies:
- Superior speaking skills
- Superior problem solving skills
- High energy level
- Ability to multi-task
- Working knowledge of basic office computer software
Related fields and buzzwords: customer service, entry level, call center, business center, outbound calling, inbound calling, automotive industry, car business, customer support, client support
