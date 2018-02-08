Call Center Advisor

Employer
DARCARS Automotive Group
Location
Rockville, MD
Posted
Feb 08, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Customer Service
Industry
Automotive
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Is this job for you? Hmmm...let see. Are you:

Able to work in a team
Able to ensure excellence in every interaction with customers
Able to maintain high productivity in a high volume environment
Able to handle complaints and difficult situations

Oh yeah?? ...then here's what-

Primary Responsibilities:

  • Answer incoming service calls: schedule, re-schedule, and confirm service appointments
  • Make outgoing calls: advise customers of open warranty recalls/campaigns, schedule future maintenance services, etc.
  • Research product/service information using available resources
  • Provide customers product/service information e.g. pricing
  • Field calls and escalate issues as appropriate
  • Provide customers vehicle drop-off/pick-up updates

Education & Experience:

  • High School diploma or equivalent
  • Experience in customer service environment
  • Experience with cars and/or in the automotive industry preferred

Key Competencies:

  • Superior speaking skills
  • Superior problem solving skills
  • High energy level
  • Ability to multi-task
  • Working knowledge of basic office computer software

Related fields and buzzwords: customer service, entry level, call center, business center, outbound calling, inbound calling, automotive industry, car business, customer support, client support

WP

