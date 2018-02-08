Is this job for you? Hmmm...let see. Are you:

Able to work in a team

Able to ensure excellence in every interaction with customers

Able to maintain high productivity in a high volume environment

Able to handle complaints and difficult situations

Oh yeah?? ...then here's what-

Primary Responsibilities:

Answer incoming service calls: schedule, re-schedule, and confirm service appointments

Make outgoing calls: advise customers of open warranty recalls/campaigns, schedule future maintenance services, etc.

Research product/service information using available resources

Provide customers product/service information e.g. pricing

Field calls and escalate issues as appropriate

Provide customers vehicle drop-off/pick-up updates

Education & Experience:

High School diploma or equivalent

Experience in customer service environment

Experience with cars and/or in the automotive industry preferred

Key Competencies:

Superior speaking skills

Superior problem solving skills

High energy level

Ability to multi-task

Working knowledge of basic office computer software

