Body Technician
- Employer
- DARCARS Automotive Group
- Location
- Waldorf, MD
- Posted
- Feb 08, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Automotive Repair and Mechanic, Sales
- Industry
- Automotive, Specialty Trades
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Our Auto Body Technicians (Body Techs) repair damaged body parts and bodies of vehicles in accordance with factory and dealership specifications.
In this role, you'll:
- Perform work detailed on maintenance and repair orders on vehicles in accordance with dealership of manufacturer's standards
- Inspect/test new vehicles and record findings to ensure the necessary repairs
- Communicate as appropriate with customers, other technicians and estimators as necessary
- Serve as a subject matter expert by staying current on new technical information, techniques, and relevant technology
For this role, you'll need:
- Minimum of 1 year's experience performing body work
- Technical skills - demonstrated success diagnosing and resolving body issues; experience using wide range of tools and equipment
- Dexterity - free range of hand and arm motion; ability to work in small spaces with small parts
- A valid drivers license
- Excellent prioritization and time management skills
- A commitment to delivering timely and high quality work products
- I-Car training (preferred)
keywords: Collision, body, welding, body technician, I-Car, estimates, collision repair, chassis, collision center, body shop, technician, used car mechanic, mechanic
