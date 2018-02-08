Our Auto Body Technicians (Body Techs) repair damaged body parts and bodies of vehicles in accordance with factory and dealership specifications.

In this role, you'll:

Perform work detailed on maintenance and repair orders on vehicles in accordance with dealership of manufacturer's standards

Inspect/test new vehicles and record findings to ensure the necessary repairs

Communicate as appropriate with customers, other technicians and estimators as necessary

Serve as a subject matter expert by staying current on new technical information, techniques, and relevant technology

For this role, you'll need:

Minimum of 1 year's experience performing body work

Technical skills - demonstrated success diagnosing and resolving body issues; experience using wide range of tools and equipment

Dexterity - free range of hand and arm motion; ability to work in small spaces with small parts

A valid drivers license

Excellent prioritization and time management skills

A commitment to delivering timely and high quality work products

I-Car training (preferred)

