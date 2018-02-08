Body Technician

Employer
DARCARS Automotive Group
Location
Silver Spring, MD
Posted
Feb 08, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Automotive Repair and Mechanic, Sales
Industry
Automotive, Specialty Trades
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Our Auto Body Technicians (Body Techs) repair damaged body parts and bodies of vehicles in accordance with factory and dealership specifications.

In this role, you'll:

  • Perform work detailed on maintenance and repair orders on vehicles in accordance with dealership of manufacturer's standards
  • Inspect/test new vehicles and record findings to ensure the necessary repairs
  • Communicate as appropriate with customers, other technicians and estimators as necessary
  • Serve as a subject matter expert by staying current on new technical information, techniques, and relevant technology

For this role, you'll need:

  • Minimum of 1 year's experience performing body work
  • Technical skills - demonstrated success diagnosing and resolving body issues; experience using wide range of tools and equipment
  • Dexterity - free range of hand and arm motion; ability to work in small spaces with small parts
  • A valid drivers license
  • Excellent prioritization and time management skills
  • A commitment to delivering timely and high quality work products
  • I-Car training (preferred)

WP

keywords: Collision, body, welding, body technician, I-Car, estimates, collision repair, chassis, collision center, body shop, technician, used car mechanic, mechanic

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Body Technician

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this