Our Auditor works to protect company assets by examining and analyzing accounting records and reports to determine accuracy, reliability, and overall compliance with legal requirements, audit policies and procedures, financial reporting, internal controls, and operations of the company.

In this role, you'll primarily:

Obtain a good working knowledge of the aftermarket/warranty department in order to process warrant cancellations and reconcile vendor statements

Daily review the general manager reports and resolve outstanding issues

Independently verify the accuracy of cash accounts, payable accounts, floor plan accounts and others by comparison with third party information.

Ensure that all journals, ledgers, schedules and other accounting system reports are properly compiled, reviewed, and filed

Ensure the accuracy of postings to all income and expense accounts

Ensure that all information entered into the accounting system is consistent with established account definitions and expense distribution decisions

Monitor contracts in transit and vehicle receivable accounts for payment on a daily basis; take immediate action to resolve and collect items not paid as agreed

Ensure that claims for all factory incentive programs, rebate programs, etc. are properly and promptly submitted. Investigate and resolve all unpaid claims

Ensure proper control of and accounting for sublet repair items

Ensure the preparation and existence of proper authorization and documentation of claims for payment to insurance and warranty companies filed on behalf of dealership customers

Ensure prompt submission of claims, and follow-up of unpaid or disputed claims

Other projects as assigned

For this role, you'll need:

Ability to deliver excellence in every interaction

Associate's degree in accounting required

Knowledge and understanding of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

Strong analytical skills and good judgment

Experience in word processing and spreadsheet applications (MS Excel, Word, etc.)

Ability to analyze, compare, and interpret facts and figures quickly

Clear written and verbal communication skills

Interpersonal and relationship building skills

Ability to multitask and adapt to changes as necessary while meeting deadlines

High standards of integrity, work ethic, and desire to perform

Ability to project a professional manner at all times

Ability to appropriately handle confidential information

