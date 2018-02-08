Auditor

Employer
DARCARS Automotive Group
Location
Bethesda, MD
Posted
Feb 08, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Audit and Tax
Industry
Automotive
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Our Auditor works to protect company assets by examining and analyzing accounting records and reports to determine accuracy, reliability, and overall compliance with legal requirements, audit policies and procedures, financial reporting, internal controls, and operations of the company.

In this role, you'll primarily:

  • Obtain a good working knowledge of the aftermarket/warranty department in order to process warrant cancellations and reconcile vendor statements
  • Daily review the general manager reports and resolve outstanding issues
  • Independently verify the accuracy of cash accounts, payable accounts, floor plan accounts and others by comparison with third party information.
  • Ensure that all journals, ledgers, schedules and other accounting system reports are properly compiled, reviewed, and filed
  • Ensure the accuracy of postings to all income and expense accounts
  • Ensure that all information entered into the accounting system is consistent with established account definitions and expense distribution decisions
  • Monitor contracts in transit and vehicle receivable accounts for payment on a daily basis; take immediate action to resolve and collect items not paid as agreed
  • Ensure that claims for all factory incentive programs, rebate programs, etc. are properly and promptly submitted. Investigate and resolve all unpaid claims
  • Ensure proper control of and accounting for sublet repair items
  • Ensure the preparation and existence of proper authorization and documentation of claims for payment to insurance and warranty companies filed on behalf of dealership customers
  • Ensure prompt submission of claims, and follow-up of unpaid or disputed claims
  • Other projects as assigned

For this role, you'll need:

  • Ability to deliver excellence in every interaction
  • Associate's degree in accounting required
  • Knowledge and understanding of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
  • Strong analytical skills and good judgment
  • Experience in word processing and spreadsheet applications (MS Excel, Word, etc.)
  • Ability to analyze, compare, and interpret facts and figures quickly
  • Clear written and verbal communication skills
  • Interpersonal and relationship building skills
  • Ability to multitask and adapt to changes as necessary while meeting deadlines
  • High standards of integrity, work ethic, and desire to perform
  • Ability to project a professional manner at all times
  • Ability to appropriately handle confidential information

