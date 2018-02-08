Assistant Controller
- Employer
- DARCARS Automotive Group
- Location
- Silver Spring, MD
- Posted
- Feb 08, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Automotive Repair and Mechanic, Sales
- Industry
- Automotive
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Position Summary:
This position works closely with the Controller to provide oversight of the central accounting office. Candidate must possess strong decision-making ability, outstanding communication skills, good leadership skills, and in-depth accounting and financial acumen. This individual must have demonstrated experience working with all members, levels, and functions of an organization.
Responsibilities:
- Works with the Controller to generate management reports detailing the financial condition of the dealership
- Participates in the sales and expense analysis to detect potential problem areas and opportunities for improved company profitability
- Assists the Controller with providing timely reviews of dealership financial status and progress
- Assists with the hiring, training and supervision of accounting office personnel
- Reinforces company policies and adheres to all company standards
- Maintains and inspects for compliance with all applicable laws and regulations
- Ensure proper internal controls are in place
- Review the reconciliation of general ledger accounts with outside sources to ensure proper bank reconciliation, reserve accounts, factory payable, and floor plan payable
- Schedule review and maintenance on a weekly basis
- Other administrative and accounting duties as needed
Minimum Qualifications, Knowledge, Skills, and Work Environment:
- Require at least 2 years Assistant Controller experience in an Automotive Dealership.
- In-depth experience in all areas of retail automotive accounting
- Requires strong communication, customer service, leadership and organizational skills
- Experience working with a Controller or similarly experienced accounting manager on financial analysis and expense control
- Strong analytical skills
- A Bachelor's degree in Business Administration or Accounting is preferred; however, degree is not required for the highly experienced candidate
- A stable and verifiable work history is a must
- Excel experience is a must
Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE)
Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran (M/F/D/V)
Drug Free Workplace (DFW)
WP
