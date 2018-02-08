Ass't Service Manager

Employer
DARCARS Automotive Group
Location
Silver Spring, MD
Posted
Feb 08, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Management
Industry
Automotive
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Our Assistant Service Manager (ASM) launches services and repairs based on performance concerns and/or requested services.

In this role, you'll primarily:

  • Initiate and maintain superior relations between customers and service department: listen, explain estimates, provide reasonable timelines, respond timely, etc.
  • Prescribe services based on performance concerns determined through conversations with customers, vehicle inspections, test drives, review of maintenance records, examining service schedules, etc.
  • Verify warranty and service contract coverage
  • Schedule service appointments
  • Develop estimates by costing materials, supplies, and labor
  • Prepare repair orders (ROs)
  • Maintain service records: record issues and planned corrective actions
  • Serve as a subject matter expert by keeping current on relevant product and service
  • Ensure excellence in every internal and external interaction

For this role, you'll need:

  • Previous automotive experience
  • Relentless customer focus
  • Impeccable communication and listening skills
  • Demonstrated ability to prioritize and multitask
  • Ability to problem solve
  • Commitment to excellence
  • Computer skills
  • Knowledge of vehicle features and maintenance
  • Prior experience in this position or one similar

Other mentionables:

  • Evening and weekend work required
  • Valid driver's license required

WP

keywords: service, writer, service writer, ASM, auto repair, auto, dealership, automotive, Reynolds, customer service, assistant service manager, service advisor, service adviser, service consultant

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Ass't Service Manager

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this