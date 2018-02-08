Ass't Service Manager
Our Assistant Service Manager (ASM) launches services and repairs based on performance concerns and/or requested services.
In this role, you'll primarily:
- Initiate and maintain superior relations between customers and service department: listen, explain estimates, provide reasonable timelines, respond timely, etc.
- Prescribe services based on performance concerns determined through conversations with customers, vehicle inspections, test drives, review of maintenance records, examining service schedules, etc.
- Verify warranty and service contract coverage
- Schedule service appointments
- Develop estimates by costing materials, supplies, and labor
- Prepare repair orders (ROs)
- Maintain service records: record issues and planned corrective actions
- Serve as a subject matter expert by keeping current on relevant product and service
- Ensure excellence in every internal and external interaction
For this role, you'll need:
- Previous automotive experience
- Relentless customer focus
- Impeccable communication and listening skills
- Demonstrated ability to prioritize and multitask
- Ability to problem solve
- Commitment to excellence
- Computer skills
- Knowledge of vehicle features and maintenance
- Prior experience in this position or one similar
Other mentionables:
- Evening and weekend work required
- Valid driver's license required
