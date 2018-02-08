The Washington Post has an immediate opening for a senior editorial producer to play a key role in producing programs for our live news platform, Washington Post Live.

The senior producer will help drive the editorial vision and execution of our live programming to produce compelling interviews and discussions that bring Washington Post journalism to life on stage. The producer will be responsible for conceiving of programming ideas, reporting and producing segments and booking newsmaker interviews on topics as diverse as politics, technology, business, entertainment and cultural issues. The producer will be expected to work with editors and reporters across the newsroom to develop programs.

The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of outstanding editorial judgement, strong writing and production skills and experience booking high-profile guests. A background in live broadcast or onstage programming is a plus.