Applications are invited for a Faculty Assistant position at the Institute for Bioscience and Biotechnology Research (IBBR)/University of Maryland in Rockville, MD. Duties include laboratory technical support in bacterial and yeast culture (media preparation, cell growth and transformations, instrument sterilization); use of analytical instrumentation such as flow cytometer, plate reader, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) thermocycler, and laboratory automation systems; and general lab maintenance and safety.

Qualifications: Minimum Qualifications: B.S. in Biology, Microbiology, Chemistry, or related field is required. Preferences: Master in Biology, Microbiology, or related field.

Salary: Commensurate with qualifications.

Applications: Applicants should send their cover letter, curriculum vitae and names/contact information of three references to:

Closing Date: Review of candidates will begin on March 01, 2018 and will continue until the position is filled.

