Hogan Lovells is one of the leading global law firms. Our distinctive market position is founded on our exceptional breadth of practice, on deep industry knowledge, and on our 'one team' global approach. Formed through the combination of two top international law firms, Hogan Lovells has around 2,500 lawyers on six continents. With a presence in the world's major financial and commercial markets, we are well placed to provide excellent business-oriented advice to our clients locally and internationally. Our people are the key to our success, which is why we seek to recruit and retain the most talented individuals in all regions of our global practice.The Hogan Lovells US LLP Finance Function which will report to the CFO - Americas, comprises around 170 staff, around 90 of whom are in Washington DC. The Function has four key areas of responsibility:• Transaction processing• Reporting• Control• Decision SupportThis is an excellent opportunity for people with an ability to drive change in a collaborative way, so not purely a finance technician but someone with a consulting approach and good strategic skills as well as operational/implementation ability. This role will ensure that there is a key focus on revenue growth. Strategic planning within the region and practice group (which are both integrated and aligned to the firm’s strategy and adjusting to market and economic events) and improvement of key processes to make them as efficient and streamlined as possible are also key areas of focus for this role. Working alongside key business support leads, this role will help ensure that people, product, knowledge, clients and finances are being exploited and combined effectively in support of the practice. Excellent people management skills and an effective delegator are essential to be successful in this role.

JOB DESCRIPTION

First line support to the Region and Practice Head, guiding and supporting them in their leadership role, ensuring that the strategy, plans and structures of the practice group are in place and are aligned to the firm’s strategic goals

Lead the annual budgeting and forecasting activities within the practice groups

Assist in the short and long-term business planning activities at practice group and practice area levels

Be the strategic business advisor to the practice to effectively manage the finances of the practice.

Provide training for groups of partners and lawyers, recommending improvements in efficiencies and practices

Be the financial mentor to newly promoted partners / laterals / promotion candidates / new firm joiners

Work with partners, head of departments and others to encourage best practice in relation to accounting and profitability, pricing and matter management

Be the finance representative, work closely and collaboratively with business services teams to help dovetail functional strategies and any initiatives around business process re-engineering. Develop a best practice approach within the practice, using critical and commercial thinking to improve the efficiency of processes and pricing, freeing up lawyers’ time to enable them to focus on client-facing work and business development.

Identify business trends and make recommendations to improve business performance.

Support the practice groups in building business cases for required initiatives, such as lateral hires, practice area and geographic expansion

Providing support and analysis for relevant heads of offices departments.

Assist the Partners in creating an environment of continuous quality improvement

Develop an in-depth understanding of the Regions and Practice Group’s lawyers, as well as gaps which can be corrected through education recruiting and additional (outside) resources

Proactively working with PGM’s and their leadership teams and partners to provide financial expertise and support, e.g. attendance / presentations at partner and leadership meetings

Assessing fee earner workloads and monitory availability

Liaise with business professionals (including People and Marketing & BD)

Monitor and track Marketing and BD spend

QUALIFICATIONS

A minimum of 10 year Legal Industry experience working in Finance and or Practice Management

Bachelors or Master’s Degree preferred

Ability to build strong relationships with Regional and Practice Group Leaders, Office Leaders, Practice Area leaders, Regional finance leads and business support managers and operate within "virtual teams"

Pleasant personality with strong communications skills (verbal and written) and has excellent soft skills to influence or challenge senior stakeholders.

Emotionally resilient, and has strength of personality to ensure the perspective of ‘Finance’ is clearly communicated. The ability to remain calm and focused under pressure.

Strong analytical and presentation skills and the individual must be pro-active and continually look to add value to areas of work assigned to them.

A continuous improvement mentality to support development of self, colleagues and business processes and interactions

Strong MS reporting skills (including Excel and PowerPoint)

The position requires the candidate to have a hands-on approach but also have experience to delegate, as required, and supervise the work of others.

Attention to detail as well as an ability to see the bigger picture which considers any cross-business implications

HOURS

Core hours are Monday through Friday, 9:0.0 a.m. to 6:00 p.m, including lunch hour. Flexibility to work additional hours and travel.

