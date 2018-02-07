The Applications Analyst is responsible for ensuring the proper and efficient operation of applications within the firm’s desktop, laptop and Citrix platforms. This includes the planning, testing and execution of application upgrades, and the deployment of new applications. The ideal candidate has a strong knowledge of application configuration, release management and deployment methodologies, as well as a strong familiarity with Microsoft Office, Active Directory and group policies. In addition, the ideal candidate will be able to demonstrate a commitment to providing exceptional customer service; professional and effective communications skills – both verbal and written; and the ability to effectively interact and maintain professionalism with clients, attorneys, support staff, peers and vendors at all levels via phone, email and other communication platforms.

• Provide technical support via phone, email and other communication platforms for products: answer technical inquiries, diagnose reported problems or configuration issues, recommend possible solutions, follow issue through to resolution or escalate if no resolution can be found.

• Document all inquiries and reported problems in the support request tracking system, including the nature of the inquiry, steps performed to troubleshoot the issue, end user communications, and the resolution.

• Multi task, prioritize and organize all assigned tasks.

• Ability to follow through on both verbal and written instructions and effectively adhere to firm and department procedures.

• Oversee all phases of an application upgrade process. This includes evaluating a release, creating a test plan, complying with configuration and release management policies, identifying and testing a deployment methodology, deployment through various phases, creating system design documentation, and providing post implementation support.

• Assist in the customization of Microsoft Office configuration files and firm standard templates.

• Assist in extending firm-approved applications and technologies to the mobile platform and cloud.

• Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to supported applications. This applies to both the desktop and Citrix environment, and encompasses Microsoft Office, time tracking, PDF, comparison, digital dictation and other legal specific applications.

• Maintain an inventory of network-based and locally installed firm-approved applications.

• Perform other duties and special projects as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

• 3+ years’ work experience in a Microsoft Office 2010 or higher environment;

• experience with Office 365 a plus.

• 3+ years’ work experience in a Microsoft Windows 7 environment; experience with Windows 10 a plus.

• 3+ years’ work experience with application configuration, packaging and deployment (e.g., Flexera, SCCM, Prism, Symantec Managed Software Delivery, MSI Installer).

• Intermediate level knowledge of Active Directory and group policies.

• Intermediate level knowledge of batch files and MS DOS commands.

• Automation concepts using scripts such as VBS or Powershell a plus.

• Must have solid, demonstrable troubleshooting and technical investigative skills.

• Must have excellent customer service skills, as well as the ability to work collaboratively with other members of the technical staff to solve complex user problems.

• Must have good oral and written communications skills, excellent organizational and teamwork skills, possess the ability to multi- task, and be able to demonstrate strong interpersonal skills.

• Experience with Macs, various mobile devices and tablets a plus.

EDUCATION

• College degree preferred; experience may be suitable for degree

HOURS

Core Hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 6:00pm. Must be flexible to work additional hours.

This job description sets forth the authorities and responsibilities of this position and may be changed from time to time as shall be determined. Hogan Lovells is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, pregnancy, age, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information or protected Veteran status.