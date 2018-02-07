Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered up with a Federal Credit Union Bank that has various openings throughout the DC, MD, VA area. We are currently hiring candidates that are interested in providing stellar customer service to their clients and helping to build long lasting relationships. If you have experience in the hospitality, banking/financial, and/or retail industry then please apply. The ideal candidate would be required to work a minimum of two Saturdays per month and the flexibility to commute to multiple branches throughout the DC Metropolitan area.

Responsibilities:

Process all member transactions includes but not limited to: direct deposit, withdrawals and payments

Open, close and maintain consumer and business checking and savings accounts

Identify cross-sell opportunities and cross-sells products and services to members

Respond to member inquiries regarding Credit Union products and services

Perform a variety of administrative duties that support member service/bran operation

Qualifications/Background profile:

High School diploma or GED equivalency, College Degree preferred

Prior experience with cash handling experience; Credit Union experience preferred

Demonstrated knowledge of deposit and lending products, services, policies and program

Extremely detail-oriented

Ability to work branch hours, including weekends (minimum of two Saturdays per month)

Ability to communicate (both oral and written) using courtesy, tact, and diplomacy

Basic knowledge of computer operations and related software programs such as Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook)

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!