Job Summary/Company:
Sparks Group has partnered up with a Federal Credit Union Bank that has various openings throughout the DC, MD, VA area. We are currently hiring candidates that are interested in providing stellar customer service to their clients and helping to build long lasting relationships. If you have experience in the hospitality, banking/financial, and/or retail industry then please apply. The ideal candidate would be required to work a minimum of two Saturdays per month and the flexibility to commute to multiple branches throughout the DC Metropolitan area.
Responsibilities:
- Process all member transactions includes but not limited to: direct deposit, withdrawals and payments
- Open, close and maintain consumer and business checking and savings accounts
- Identify cross-sell opportunities and cross-sells products and services to members
- Respond to member inquiries regarding Credit Union products and services
- Perform a variety of administrative duties that support member service/bran operation
Qualifications/Background profile:
- High School diploma or GED equivalency, College Degree preferred
- Prior experience with cash handling experience; Credit Union experience preferred
- Demonstrated knowledge of deposit and lending products, services, policies and program
- Extremely detail-oriented
- Ability to work branch hours, including weekends (minimum of two Saturdays per month)
- Ability to communicate (both oral and written) using courtesy, tact, and diplomacy
- Basic knowledge of computer operations and related software programs such as Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook)
