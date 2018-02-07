Customer Service/Teller

Employer
MNCPPC Federal Credit Union
Location
College Park, Maryland
Salary
front office, counter, phones
Posted
Feb 07, 2018
Closes
Apr 14, 2018
Function
Customer Service
Industry
Financial Services and Banking
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

We are a small credit union looking for a full time, career minded individual with good communication and computer skills.  Preference given to those with bookkeeping/accounting background.  There are two locations so transportation is a must.  We offer medical/dental, paid holidays, personal days, and a retirement plan.  No phone calls please.  Interested parties should email a resume to becky@mncppcfcu.com.

