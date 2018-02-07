Customer Service/Teller
- Employer
- MNCPPC Federal Credit Union
- Location
- College Park, Maryland
- Salary
- front office, counter, phones
- Posted
- Feb 07, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 14, 2018
- Function
- Customer Service
- Industry
- Financial Services and Banking
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
We are a small credit union looking for a full time, career minded individual with good communication and computer skills. Preference given to those with bookkeeping/accounting background. There are two locations so transportation is a must. We offer medical/dental, paid holidays, personal days, and a retirement plan. No phone calls please. Interested parties should email a resume to becky@mncppcfcu.com.
