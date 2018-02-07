Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with a federal credit union in Falls Church, VA and is looking for a friendly and engaging Member Service Representative. If you have knowledge in the banking industry and want to assist members navigate their banking questions, apply today or call 703-821-1911!



Responsibilities:

Answer calls and provide exceptional customer service.

Listen to customer requests to understand issues and best resolve problems.

Operate multi-line telephone system and transfer to appropriate party.

Maintain knowledge of programs and technology offered by the credit union.

Qualifications/Background profile:

At least one year of banking experience is required

Previous call center and cross-selling experience

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!