Campaign Field Representative

2 days left

Employer
National Rifle Association
Location
Locations are currently TBD
Posted
Feb 07, 2018
Closes
Mar 14, 2018
Ref
CFR
Function
Marketing and Public Relations, Other
Industry
Associations, Nonprofit
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

If you ever wanted to apply your campaign experience toward the mission of advancing the Second Amendment on behalf of the NRA, this is your opportunity! We are currently seeking qualified Campaign Field Representatives (CFRs) for the 2018 election cycle. 

Likely state assignments: AZ, FL, IN, MI, MO, MT, ND, NM, NV, OH, PA, WI, WV

The ideal candidate will have at least two (2) years of paid campaign experience and a deep passion for the Second Amendment. Activities include, but are not limited to: network building and activation; directing voter contact efforts (phone banks, door-to-door, etc.); materials distribution; event staffing and organization; office management; data work; and GOTV & Election Day activities. The ideal candidate will also need to be a problem solver, a self-starter, and be able to work remotely within the team structure to ensure success in their region.

Familiarity with gun-related issues, the NRA, campaign technology, and grassroots experience within the pro-Second Amendment community preferred.

Additionally, candidates:

  • Must be willing to dedicate attention to this job on full-time basis, including most weekends and evenings; this is not a traditional 9 to 5 job;
  • Must be willing to relocate to their assigned region, possibly out of state, for the duration of term;
  • Must be a self-starter, able to work independently and remotely, with minimal direct oversight, and meet strict deadlines and reporting requirements;
  • Must be in harmony with NRA's mission

    CFRs will be paid a monthly stipend, commensurate with experience, and will be benefits eligible (http://careers.nra.org/benefits.aspx). Target deployment will be February through Election Day in November in key areas for the 2018 elections. This is a temporary position that will expire following the November elections.

Serious applicants willing to commit to this position should send résumé, campaign vitae, salary requirements and references to: 

 

Careers@nrahq.org

Human Resources

11250 Waples Mill Road

Fairfax, VA 22030

Direct dial:  (703) 267-1260

The NRA is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer (minorities/women/disabled).  Should you require an accommodation at this, or any stage of the recruitment process, please contact Human Resources at the number listed above.

