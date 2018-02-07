Editorial Projects In Education, Inc. (EPE), the publisher of Education Week, is currently seeking an Assistant Managing Editor (AME) for Visuals.

The AME for Visuals is a crucial part of the newsroom leadership team at Education Week, a role that is one-part innovative storyteller, one-part driven team leader, and one-part content strategist/entrepreneur.

We have a great tradition of excellence in photojournalism, and we’ve made big strides in video in recent years. What we need to do next is integrate visual thinking into our story development process and create new possibilities for connecting with our audience in useful and engaging ways. We need to establish a visual identity on digital platforms. We need to build on our photojournalism tradition to further differentiate ourselves in a competitive field of digital natives.

The new AME for Visuals will supervise a team of eight visual journalists, including correspondents, producers and editors. The AME for Visuals will work closely with newsroom editors, our Creative Director and distribution partners, to collaborate on visual and video opportunities that maximize our expertise in the field and our reach to the right audiences.

Key Responsibilities

Serving as editorial leader of news visuals and video in the newsroom

Developing and editing a robust stream of web video that is creative, compelling and strategically smart

Overseeing EPE’s correspondents

Managing EPE’s broadcast relationship with PBS NewsHour

Leading the photo and video teams and their professional development, and managing those groups’ budgets

Working with the Chief Content Officer to develop partnerships that support EPE’s business goals

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree, and five to seven years of experience in a related position

Standout samples of video and editing work

Demonstrated experience with a range of digital storytelling and tools, and strong engagement with digital trends

Strong people-management skills, and a knack for developing talent, both in-house and freelance.

Experience with a variety of social media platforms for audience development

Experience developing partner relationships for distribution or content creation

Experience in audio/video production/editing a plus

Background in teaching or education policy a plus

Passionate visual journalist with an innovative spirit and a drive to understand and service our audience

Appreciation for EPE’s mission in the education community is essential, but a background in education content is not

Experienced leader who can coach a team to excellence and articulate a vision for our visual operations to stakeholders

Strong news judgment, video storytelling, and editing expertise

Experience in social distribution channels and partnerships

Strategic content planning

Flexibility to work on multiple projects at once

Adaptability to change

Education Week (www.edweek.org), America’s most trusted source of K-12 education news, analysis, and opinion, is a digital-first news operation with a 37-year track record in print and online journalism that is dedicated to raising the level of awareness and understanding among professionals and the public of important issues in American education.

Education Week’s parent company, Editorial Projects in Education (EPE), is a non-profit media organization that serves the nation’s leading K-12 policymakers, educators, researchers, marketers and other influencers with informed, independent and highly-respected journalism and research, with the goal of improving U.S. K-12 education.

EPE is a vibrant workplace that is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Bethesda, MD. We are within short walking distance of numerous restaurants and shops, the Metro, and are adjacent to The Capital Crescent Trail. We offer a competitive salary and benefits package including health and dental insurance, a 401(k), and an on-site gym. We value innovation, leadership, and forward-thinking, and provide a friendly, intellectual, challenging work environment where employees can thrive and grow professionally.

To apply to be an important member of our team, submit your resume, a letter of interest, salary expectations, and links to writing or editing samples to recruiter@epe.org. Please include “AME for Visuals” in the subject line.

EPE is an Equal Opportunity Employer