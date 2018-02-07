Purchasing Assistant

2 days left

Employer
JCM ASSOCIATES
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Feb 07, 2018
Closes
Mar 14, 2018
Function
Construction and Skilled Trades, Purchasing Manager and Buyer
Industry
Other
Hours
Full Time

Construction

Purchasing Assistant

Excellent entry level opportunity as an assistant in the Purchasing Dept. for a leading Mechanical Contractor in the local Metro DC area. Candidate must have solid computer and communication skills and the ability to multi-task, this is an office position and training for the right candidate will be provided. Complete salary and full benefit package is being offered.　 Fax your resume to HR @ 301-390-0156 or e-mail to jobs@gojcm.com

 

Drug Free / EOE.

