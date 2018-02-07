Purchasing Assistant
2 days left
- Employer
- JCM ASSOCIATES
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 07, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 14, 2018
- Industry
- Other
- Hours
- Full Time
Construction
Purchasing Assistant
Excellent entry level opportunity as an assistant in the Purchasing Dept. for a leading Mechanical Contractor in the local Metro DC area. Candidate must have solid computer and communication skills and the ability to multi-task, this is an office position and training for the right candidate will be provided. Complete salary and full benefit package is being offered. Fax your resume to HR @ 301-390-0156 or e-mail to jobs@gojcm.com
Drug Free / EOE.
